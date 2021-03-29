This $6 Lip Scrubber Is the Trick to Getting Rid of Dry, Crusty Lips Once and For All

Winter can do a number on your skin in just a matter of months, and we tend to take it personally. All year we can religiously use our retinol and eye cream, only for it to be thrown right back at us in the form of flaky dryness that calls for the big tub of CeraVe. However, as soon as the sun comes out to play and summer starts getting closer by the minute, we're ready to let bygones be bygones—right after addressing a few leftover grievances, such as our crusty, parched, dehydrated lips.
After months of winter, a swipe of lip balm doesn't necessarily do the trick. Lip scrubs are a longtime favorite for getting rid of any coarseness for softer lips overall, but some find the task to be messy or the ingredients irritating to their skin. Alternatively, using a damp washcloth can be too harsh and leave lips raw. In this instance, when you want smoother, softer lips that are ready to be topped with your favorite Charlotte Tilbury lipstick without too much hassle or harshness on your hands, it's time to grab a lip scrubber.
One of Amazon's top-selling cheap beauty tools is the Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush Set, and it only sets you back $6. It's made out of silicone, so it dries quickly and keeps bacteria from forming between uses. Using both sides of the silicone brush helps to exfoliate your lips and increase blood circulation, which has been said by some to promote younger-looking, plumper lips overall. In no time, your pout is smoother than a baby's bottom again, which might explain why the product set has raked in nearly 4,500 reviews on Amazon. See what shoppers have to say.
"I've used this every day since I got it four months ago and honestly don't know how I survived before," says one reviewer.
"Bought these on a whim because I was tired of having dry lips every morning when I wake up. Oh my goodness, best impulsive buy ever!" writes another.
"This changed the way my lips feel immediately. Such a simple tool with instant results," says another shopper.
If you're looking for super soft lips without sacrificing too much time or money, these best-selling lip scrubbers are the thing to snag.
To use the lip scrubber, start with a dampened scrubber brush, which will help from it being too harsh on your pout. Some prefer to swipe on lip balm or lip oil beforehand. Using back-and-forth and circular motions, gently scrub lips. Use the side of the brush with smaller raised dots for exfoliation first, and follow with the other side with larger raised dots to promote circulation. Finish with lip balm for moisture.
This beats out any lip balm in terms of keeping your lips feeling hydrated well beyond just a few minutes. It’s a moisturizing blend of jojoba, camellia, sesame and sunflower seed oils, and antioxidant-rich vitamin E that conditions and smooths chapped lips. Apply before and after exfoliating your lips.
This plant-based lip scrub is not at risk of irritating your pout with synthetic ingredients, and it's great to apply before using your lip scrubber brush, if desired. This invigorating rose and mint-infused sugar scrub is formulated with nourishing butters to gently remove dry skin and leave lips supple and hydrated.
