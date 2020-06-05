The Signature Scents Our Editors Always Count On
If you’re in the market for a new perfume or want to find your own signature scent, allow us to introduce you to our editors' all-time favorites. Reading through this list, you’ll be reminded just how powerful a scent can be as our editors reminisce on the travels, seasons, and people that they associate with their signature fragrance. Other perfumes may come and go, but these will always earn a spot on our vanity.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
"This was the first perfume my mom ever bought for me, and it's been my summer scent since. Clean and bright, it conjures up that blissed-out, sun-kissed, wind-blown feeling I always have after a day on the water."- Betsy Cribb, Features Editor
Bvlgari Au the Blanc
"I stayed at the Ritz Carlton in Naples and this was their signature scent. Every time I wear it, I always think of warm sand and salt air."- Rachel Ellis, Production Director
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
“A single spritz is all I need of this warm and cozy fragrance with sweet undertones. After reading about Tobacco Vanille in a magazine during college, I saved up to buy my first bottle of the perfume which I only use for special occasions.”- Brennan Long, Editor
Lollia Wish
“A friend introduced me to this perfume in college and I immediately fell in love. I’m not a huge fan of floral or really strong fragrances so this light mix of vanilla and sugarcane is just right for me. It’s the only perfume I’ve ever continued to purchase after the first bottle ran out” -Jenna Sims, Associate Editor
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir and English Pear and Freesia
"I switch between two different scents, both by Jo Malone, depending on the season. For fall and winter, my mom believes there's nothing like Pomegranate Noir, and I agree. It's warm and festive with just a hint of spice. When the spring and summer roll around, I've only got eyes for English Pear and Freesia. It's light, fruity, and floral—utter perfection." -Patricia Shannon, Senior Editor
Bvlgari Omni Indian Garnet
“I switch fragrances every few years, but my current pick is Bulgari’s Omni Indian Garnet, which is a little spicy and exotic but still light. And here’s a blast from my drugstore past: I have a soft spot in my heart for Prince Matchabelli’s Wind Song because my teenage girl cousins wore it when I was a kid and I wanted to be just like them. I still think it smells good!” -Valerie Fraser Luesse, Senior Travel Editor
Prada Luna Rossa Sport
"Hear me out: Technically this is a men's scent, but it's hands-down the best signature fragrance I've ever owned. And if I had a quarter for every time a stranger in the grocery store or at a party told me, "Not to be weird, but you smell, like, really good," I'd be richer than Dolly Parton herself. If it ever gets discontinued, I'll be heartbroken." -Kaitlyn Yarborough, Assistant Editor
Oscar de la Renta
“For an everyday scent, I like to wear a patchouli oil mixture – it is fresh, herbal, and earthy. But special occasions call for the timeless and classic Oscar de la Renta, a dressed up herbal blend. Kind of a flower child in heels!” -Patricia S. York, Assistant Editor
Bvlgari Au Thé Vert
“I got a sample of this fragrance—perfectly airy, fresh, and a little bit green thanks to notes of bergamot, coriander, and green tea—at a hotel in Houston last year and have been allowing myself a small spritz every now and then. Unfortunately, I love it so much that I’m going to have to face the price tag and buy a bottle.” -Caroline Rogers, Travel & Culture Editor
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream
“I like lots of different perfumes but lately I’ve been wearing Daisy Dream by Marc Jacobs. I love the light floral fragrance for summertime, plus, daisies are my favorite flowers and the bottle looks so cute on my vanity.” -Nellah McGough, Office Manager
Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne
"This is my favorite floral fragrance. All of the Jo Malone London scents are lovely, but this is by far the dreamiest. It has notes of bluebell, persimmon, and white musk, which make you feel as though you're walking through an English garden, olfactorily speaking." -Caroline Rogers, Travel & Culture Editor
Burberry Brit
“Burberry Brit. When I first moved to London in 2003, this was the new offering from Burberry's fragrance line. I remember seeing the gigantic photos advertising it on the side of the Burberry store in Knightsbridge and it just seemed like something I should get to mark my new life there. I've stuck with it ever since.” -Rebecca Angel Baer, News Editor
Chanel Chance
"I love wearing this soft, sweet scent in the winter because its jasmine notes remind me of spring." -Betsy Cribb, Features Editor
