Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray
According to This Viral Foundation Hack, We’ve Been Using Makeup Setting Spray All Wrong
Here’s a hint: Spritz before you tint.
It's natural for people to get used to the order of things, from how they like to build their tomato-mayonnaise sandwich to whether they prefer to brush their teeth before or after breakfast. And until now, we merely accepted that you apply setting spray after your foundation, not before.
Typically, the face makeup routine goes something as follows: primer, foundation, powder, and lastly setting spray. So, when beauty girls on TikTok started applying setting spray before foundation, rather than after, it was surprising to many. Before long, the viral foundation hack caught on like wildfire and countless users were gushing over how well the trick worked, with many touting that it made for a poreless, filtered finish and helped makeup stay looking fresher and smoother. (See a demonstration of the technique below.)
Many makeup artists on TikTok even piped in to agree that this trick actually does, in fact, prime the face thoroughly before foundation, which can then improve the overall look and lastability. As you're using a makeup sponge or brush to dab in your foundation while the spray is still damp, it gently presses the pore-setting ingredients right into your skin. The foundation dries along with the finishing spray to create a long-lasting effect.
If you're interested in trying out this viral foundation hack for yourself, here's how to do it at home:
- Apply your skin care, including moisturizer.
- For oily skin types, dab setting powder on the T-zone area. This helps blur those pores even more, ladies. Yes, use the powder before the setting spray and foundation.
- Apply generous spritzes of setting spray all over your face. Let sit for 10-15 seconds until it's still damp and tacky.
- If also using a makeup primer, dab it on lightly now.
- Begin applying foundation using a makeup sponge or brush.
- If desired, layer with other face products like bronzer and blush.
It seems all backwards, which is precisely the point. Obviously, we could see how it might be best used when you're applying a full face of makeup instead of a more subtle daytime routine. However, once things are back in full swing, we might just take this hack out for a spin on girls' night. Who's in?
Shop some of our favorite pore-blurring, makeup-setting products below.
