Sephora's Huge Spring Savings Sale Just Kicked Off—Here Are 10 Discounted Products You Don’t Want to Miss Out On

It's that time of the year again. The Sephora Spring Savings Event is here. Instead of having to comb through a small selection of products, all of Sephora's Beauty Insiders (if you're not one already, you can easily sign up via your email address to become one) get free rein on the whole site to receive a discount on everything. Literally, everything. So, it's a fabulous time to get in a try-something-new mood.
When you can access the huge sale and how much of a percent discount you get during checkout depends on your level of Beauty Insider, with VIB Rouge Beauty Insiders gaining access starting this week on Friday, April 9 with a whopping 20% off all products. Visit the sale's homepage here to see when you can get access.
Which products to shop first? We'd recommend starting with these 10 best-sellers that are the crème de la crème—the holy-grail products that shoppers scrape clean and come back for more. If you're looking to purchase even just one new item from Sephora's savings event, any of these are worth the money, whether you're looking for a new favorite mascara, a glow-boosting overnight face mask, or a hair serum that will kick damage to the curb. What's even better, many offer a miniature size that you can purchase to test before deciding if you want to jump into the full size. Which means you can try more without spending more.
Here are our top 10 product recommendations to snag at a discount before they're gone.
Hands down, nothing can compare to the versatility of this product that goes on like a sheer, glowy, pore-smoothing dream. You can use it like a primer underneath foundation, mix it in with your face makeup, or layer over on the high points of your face as a highlighter. You'll notice an instant brightness.
This new liquid blush offers the most youthful pinch of color and delivers major pigmentation with just a single small dab. The liquid formula looks more naturally sun-kissed all day than any powder formula we've tried.
If you want to wake up with smoother, more radiant skin, this is the overnight mask to invest in. The pretty pink formula goes on like a cooling gel-cream and is infused with watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and AHAs that gently exfoliate and refine the look of pores as you snooze.
For anyone who regularly color-treats or heat-styles their hair, many swear that this is the single most effective product on the market for repairing and strengthening hair damage. Apply it once or twice per week and reviewers note seeing real results in just a handful of uses.
This cult-classic mascara targets every single lash for instant lift, length, and fanned-out volume without clumps. We're big fans of the curved wand that pushes up and fans out lashes for an open-eye effect, with 360 micro-bristles ensuring no lash goes without attention.
Dark circles don't stand a chance against this brightening eye cream that's raked in thousands of shopper reviews. The vitamin C-infused formula can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, brighten dark circles, and smooth out the under-eye area before you apply concealer. The slight orange-yellow tint helps offset discoloration under the eye.
Spring and summer are the best time to embrace a super supple, hydrated lip in lieu of drying lipsticks—and this sheer, dewy balm feels like butter when you swipe it on and lends the perfect pinched wash of color. We're loving this rose shade for a your-lips-but-better look.
The talk about this dry shampoo is true, which makes the slightly higher price tag worth it, especially when you get it at a discount. Spritz it over your roots to refresh your hair without having to wash it, let it sit for about 30 seconds, and then comb or finger-brush the product through your hair for optimal results.
Springtime is the best time to focus on giving your skin some extra TLC, and this SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is primed to replace your heavier foundation for a spell. It offers a sheer hint of coverage and no-makeup makeup dewy finish, with skin-care benefits like long-lasting hydration.
Get your retinol with a super luscious dose of hydrating skin oil that will help reap the wrinkle-fighting benefits without suffering from harsh dryness. You'll actually look forward to applying this silky midnight-blue oil each night.
