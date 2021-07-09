Shoppers Swear By This $10 "Airbrush" Leg Product for Concealing Bruises, Spider Veins, and More
It should go without saying that you're allowed to wear whatever you want anytime, but especially during the hottest days of summer when the heat is out to play. And in the South, we don't hide from the heat. We head out on the porch and salute it with a cocktail and some small-town gossip. That's why shorts and skirts are practically imperative around these parts.
For anyone who has ever thought twice about putting on something that hits above the calves — due to spider veins, bruises, uneven skin tone, stretch marks, or anything else — we're about to impart a secret product that shoppers across the Internet have hailed as a game-changer. If you want to smooth and blur anything on your body, Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs is here to make any anxiety melt away.
Like a cross between body makeup and self-tanner, this product can help alleviate stress about any unwanted marks or blemishes that users would prefer to keep concealed. It comes in different shade options, so that you can customize the level of color that you get along with the coverage. This means you can go with something close to your natural skin, or you can opt for a shade that adds a little extra tanned glow. The formula is also meant to dry down into a water- and transfer-resistant finish. But really, the reviews say it all.
One shopper says: "Let me say this, fundamentally I hate to expose my legs...not my best feature....but armed with this stuff, I would be tempted to throw on some daisy dukes and strut!"
"I haven't revealed my legs in shorts or skirts in decades until I discovered this miracle lotion," says another.
It's important to note that while shoppers say not to expect completely full coverage on all varicose veins, scars, marks, and more, they do note that the product makes a big difference in concealing, blurring, and adding glow to the skin. The product does contain a subtle amount of shimmer, as well.
If you're looking for a new body product to save you in a moment of skirt-induced stress, shop below.
Related Items
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs
For optimal results, spray into your hand before spreading evenly on your skin. Choose from six different shade options.
BUY IT: $9.92; amazon.com
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Lotion
For those who don't prefer dealing with sprays (due to mess), the brand also has a lotion option that you can apply with your hands.
BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com