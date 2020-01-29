Make a Date with These Rose-Infused Skincare Products This Valentine’s Day
Let’s skip the prix fixe menus and white tablecloths in favor of some at-home spa time—all the better if it involves takeout and an extra cheesy rom-com. What do you say? Just because you’re not planning to paint the town red this Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you need to skip out on all the festivities. Pick up one (or two or three) of these rose-bolstered little beauties to help your holiday night-in live up to its full potential.
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner
Hyaluronic acid and rose petals prove to be the real meaning of relationship goals with this hydrating, pore-refining toner that increases skin’s hydration level by 46% for six hours after use. Rosewater and rose fruit extract tone and soothe skin—swipe on twice a day (both morning and night) to get the most bang for your buck.
Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
Coconut oil might be the star here, but the power of Moroccan rose oil isn’t to be underestimated. Here, it boosts hydration and soothes redness. Tiny sugar granules buff skin to reveal softer, more luminous derma.
Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum
Rose and rosehip seed extract are just two of the 22 essential oils and active botanical ingredients used in this luxe serum by Vintner’s Daughter. The brand suggests prepping skin with their Active Treatment Essence before gently pressing five to six drops of the serum into skin using fingertips. Apply twice daily.
Milani Rose Butter Lip Mask
Rose oil, cupuaçu (a supremely moisturizing ingredient made from a fruit found in the rainforests of the Amazon) and shea butters treat lips overnight, so you’ll wake up with softer, smoother lips after just one sleep.
Olay Rose Water Body Wash
A subtle rose-water fragrance isn’t the only thing that lingers after you’ve rinsed off these suds. The lightweight formula works wonders on dry skin as the brand’s Lock-in-Moisture technology fights to keep skin hydrated for the long haul.
Pixi Rose Oil Blend
Use this facial oil morning and night for increased luminosity and softer, smoother skin. A botanical blend of ingredients helps revive skin’s elasticity, while a medley of oils (including rosehip—an ingredient that is extracted from wild rose plant seeds and can help protect skin, reduce signs of aging, soothe, and brighten) provide nourishing moisture.
