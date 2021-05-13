Revlon's Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Stone Face Roller Is Perfect for Shiny T-Zones and Sweaty Summers
Even for those who don't naturally have oily skin, we'd bet there comes a time when your T-zone gets a little shiny—whether it's because the summer heat is getting heavy or because you're worrying about if everyone likes your potato salad at the cookout. (If you're using our delicious Deviled Egg Potato Salad recipe, no need to worry about that.)
While oil on the skin is totally normal and shouldn't cause any self-consciousness, there is no need to waste a full face of makeup, just because the humidity levels decided to spike. If you've been using oil-blotting sheets or setting powder, we've got a totally new way to bust oily, shiny skin on the go: the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Stone Roller. Shoppers have reviewed it nearly 15,000 times on Amazon, and the consensus is clear. This thing is pretty genius.
This oil-absorbing face roller is made with real volcanic stone, which soaks up excess oil that causes shine. It's reusable, easily cleaned with warm water, great for on-the-go, and doesn't lift your makeup. You simply roll it over any areas that you're experiencing shine and let the volcanic stone get to work. In seconds, your makeup or bare face is refreshed. For less than $10, we'd be silly to weather a humid Southern summer without it.
"It works! It seemed gimmicky at first, but it's not. You don't need to add layers of powders. You don't need to add to the trash with blotter sheets and tissues. You just roll this stick with a ball at the end, and it literally absorbs the excess oils from your face," raves one shopper.
You can reduce your waste and bust shine for good. Shop the face roller below. You'll thank it later.
Touch up your makeup anytime, anywhere, with this portable, reusable mini roller.
BUY IT: $9.98; amazon.com, ulta.com