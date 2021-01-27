I Tried the Viral Liquid Blush Everyone’s Obsessed With, And I'm Officially On the Bandwagon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Only when you're older do you regret not fully appreciating the naturally rosy cheeks of your youth—so carefree and immune to adult stress they are. When you're grown and feeling the fatigue of late-night Netflix binges, those dimples don't look quite as well-rested and untroubled. Instead, I've mastered that faux pinch-on-the-cheeks look using countless blushes of both expensive and drugstore persuasions.

When new makeup brand Rare Beauty launched months ago, I was intrigued with the thoughtfully affordable pricing and emphasis on breathable, realistic products that don't hide away your skin. ("It's not about being someone else, but being who you are," says founder Selena Gomez of the collection.) After reviewing what shoppers were reporting about all of the different products, there seemed to be one standout that tempted me enough to try: the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Firstly, shoppers on Instagram, TikTok, and online reviews couldn't stop talking about the insanely potent color pigment boasted by the liquid blush, coupled with the super user-friendly doe-foot applicator for perfecting your placement. The most popular shade seems to be Joy, a dewy muted peach, which I snagged; however, there are seven other shades to choose from. (Watch this recent TikTok video for a quick snapshot into how each color looks when applied. To say the least: dreamy.)

What actually made this liquid blush go viral on social media in the first place (as shown in the video above) was how shoppers were applying it, which is a game-changer in its own right. Instead of merely placing a couple dots on the apple of each cheek, they'd make a continuous line of dots from the apple of one cheek onto the upper bridge of the nose and back down on the apple of the other cheek. The result? A from-within flush that mimics what we naturally have when we're younger.

And not to be dramatic, but I instantly fell in love. Everything from the easy application using a squishy doe-foot wand to the impressively vibrant liquid formula that comes off of it had me sold. Seriously—don't be nervous by how bright it looks right off the bat. It blends very well. I simply dotted a few haphazard spots on each cheek and the bridge of my nose, and then dabbed with my fingertips until my cheeks had perfect pinched peach pink glow all over. When I say it seems to take years off your complexion, I'm not fibbing. A little goes a long way, and you won't regret investing in a couple extra seconds each day applying it. (Even if you don't have any other makeup on, like me!)