The Best Pink Lipsticks for Every Skin Tone

By Patricia Shannon
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
Birmingham-based brow-and-makeup artist Angela King helps us swipe and blot our way to nine hues sure to flatter everyone.
Start Slideshow

1 of 3

If Your Skin is Fair

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

“Soft pink lips will add a bit of color without overwhelming your complexion,” says King. Brownish pinks and shades that get too cool have the potential to wash out fair skin, so play it safe with a warmer tint like the Bobbi Brown pick above—its sheer finish will allow you to build up color until you hit the right temperature for both your skin tone and hair color.

1. Crushed Lip Color in Baby, $29; bobbibrown.com

2. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Kissable Pink, $4.99; target.com

3. Age Defying+ Lipcolor in Rose Sorbet, $15; merlenorman.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 3

If Your Skin in Medium

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

"Any woman, regardless of her coloring, can pull off a striking pink lip. It’s all about the personality behind it,” says King. Medium skin tones can get away with almost any shade, though raspberry and hot pink are particularly flattering. King suggests avoiding light pinks with blue undertones, because they might fall flat rather than enhancing your complexion.

1. Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Lipstick Limited in Phone Call, $8.50; sephora.com

2. Petal Pout Lip Color in Pink Orchid, $5.98; walmart.com

3. Paul & Joe Beaute Lipstick N (Natural) in Poivre Rose, $20; b-glowing.com

3 of 3

If Your Skin is Dark

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

“When you see a deep berry hue in lipstick form, it may not strike you as pink, but give it a try,” urges King. Darker colors won’t look garish like they would on lighter complexions, so don’t be afraid to go bold. The only time you can possibly go wrong is with blue-pink shades that have icy undertones. These frosty formulas can wind up reading a bit ashy, King says.

1. Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in Poême, $32; sephora.com

2. Too Faced Peach Kiss in Drunk Dial, $21; sephora.com

3. Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine in Rose Rive Gauche, $37; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Patricia Shannon