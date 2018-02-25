The Best Pink Lipsticks for Every Skin Tone
If Your Skin is Fair
“Soft pink lips will add a bit of color without overwhelming your complexion,” says King. Brownish pinks and shades that get too cool have the potential to wash out fair skin, so play it safe with a warmer tint like the Bobbi Brown pick above—its sheer finish will allow you to build up color until you hit the right temperature for both your skin tone and hair color.
1. Crushed Lip Color in Baby, $29; bobbibrown.com
2. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Kissable Pink, $4.99; target.com
3. Age Defying+ Lipcolor in Rose Sorbet, $15; merlenorman.com
If Your Skin in Medium
"Any woman, regardless of her coloring, can pull off a striking pink lip. It’s all about the personality behind it,” says King. Medium skin tones can get away with almost any shade, though raspberry and hot pink are particularly flattering. King suggests avoiding light pinks with blue undertones, because they might fall flat rather than enhancing your complexion.
1. Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Lipstick Limited in Phone Call, $8.50; sephora.com
2. Petal Pout Lip Color in Pink Orchid, $5.98; walmart.com
3. Paul & Joe Beaute Lipstick N (Natural) in Poivre Rose, $20; b-glowing.com
If Your Skin is Dark
“When you see a deep berry hue in lipstick form, it may not strike you as pink, but give it a try,” urges King. Darker colors won’t look garish like they would on lighter complexions, so don’t be afraid to go bold. The only time you can possibly go wrong is with blue-pink shades that have icy undertones. These frosty formulas can wind up reading a bit ashy, King says.
1. Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in Poême, $32; sephora.com
2. Too Faced Peach Kiss in Drunk Dial, $21; sephora.com
3. Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine in Rose Rive Gauche, $37; nordstrom.com