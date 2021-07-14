Yes, There Are Actually Three Shades of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Lipstick
Recently while enjoying dinner with some friends, the topic of lipstick came to the center of the conversation. Of course, Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk Lipstick entered the chat. My friend said she wasn't sure which shade she had and pulled her rose gold tube out of her purse to check the label. Confused, I shared that I thought there was only one shade, and to my surprise she informed me that there were actually three to choose from when she went to Sephora to pick it out. Until that moment, I had no idea there was more than one shade of the popular lipstick. We compared the bottom of our lipstick tubes to find that they were, in fact, different colors.
The original shade of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Lipstick (the one I purchased) has quite a following, often being dubbed the perfect basic neutral. It's a universally-flattering nude-pink shade that, even though it's a matte formula, won't over dry the lips thanks to Charlotte Tilbury's secret ingredient and orchid extract. The lipstick is so popular that a tube is sold every two minutes.
I did a little research of my own once returning home from dinner to learn a little more about the different colors and was happy to confirm that in addition to Pillow Talk Original, the brand now also offers two other shades: Pillow Talk Medium and Pillow Talk Intense. Pillow Talk Medium is a matte finish just like the original shade and features a warm-berry color. The darkest of the three shades, Pillow Talk Intense is a deeper, sweeter berry-rose color and unlike the two matte shades, features a satin-finish.
While I love the formula and color of the original neutral Pillow Talk for everyday wear, I sometimes find myself wishing it had just a little more color, so I'm glad my friend let me in on this not-so-secret information. Pillow Talk Medium will definitely be the next tube of lipstick I add to my collection.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
BUY IT: $34; sephora.com
Don't let the fact that Pillow Talk is a matte formula scare you. The formula includes plenty of moisturizing properties as well as 3D glow pigments to help lips appear wider and fuller. The sentiment that it's "The best color!" is repeated over and over again throughout the reviews from customers with a range of skin tones.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium
BUY IT: $34; sephora.com
Some reviewers claim that the Pillow Talk Medium shade is even better than the original. It features the same matte formula and square-angled tip as the original lipstick but has more warm, berry colored undertones.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillow Talk Intense
BUY IT: $34; sephora.com
Pillow Talk Intense was created to compliment darker skin tones while also delivering plenty of moisture to lips. Reviewers who found the original Pillow talk a little too light love the color this shade delivers without being too dark.