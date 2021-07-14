Yes, There Are Actually Three Shades of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Lipstick

Recently while enjoying dinner with some friends, the topic of lipstick came to the center of the conversation. Of course, Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk Lipstick entered the chat. My friend said she wasn't sure which shade she had and pulled her rose gold tube out of her purse to check the label. Confused, I shared that I thought there was only one shade, and to my surprise she informed me that there were actually three to choose from when she went to Sephora to pick it out. Until that moment, I had no idea there was more than one shade of the popular lipstick. We compared the bottom of our lipstick tubes to find that they were, in fact, different colors.