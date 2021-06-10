This $16 Mascara Is Basically Lash Extensions In a Tube
Makeup isn't always required for getting lengthier lashes, but it is one of the easiest ways. When you get the right mascara, you can transform the look of your eyes with a single swipe of product. If you've continued to dream of a mascara that gives you the fluffiest lashes ever, look no further: Ulta shoppers might have found your new favorite product.
The formula of Pacifica's Vegan Collagen Fluffy Lash Mascara has "blown away" shoppers. Called "scary good" by one fan, another person called it "one of the best" mascaras ever, reporting that "out of the millions of mascaras I've tried, this is by far the best. The formula isn't runny so it won't clump your lashes and it's easy to layer."
Adding obvious volume to even "thin, pale" eyelashes, the mascara's vegan collagen hydrates and boosts lashes. The brand's signature Fluff It Up mascara brush ensures every inch of your lash is covered in product, but it doesn't leave behind clumps or gobs of mascara. "It goes on beautifully," one Ulta reviewer wrote. The addition of plant-fibers give the mascara its volumizing ability, and those with sensitive eyes need not worry, as Pacifica notes that the formula was ophthalmologist tested.
The mascara is so good, one customer even got a bit emotional in their review. "Lashes are long and fluffy just like they promise. After all the mascaras I have tried, I think I finally found the one *sniff*, just give me a moment please."
Although the formula is not waterproof, multiple customers have reported that the mascara stuck with them throughout the day, lasting through a day at the office and even during a run. "I've worn this mascara for 18 hours with no issues. I even tested it out while on a 5K run in 85F degree weather... Stayed exactly where I applied it."You may want to act fast on securing your own bottle of this stuff, though. Pacifica previously sold out, crediting TikTok for its surge in popularity. Never fear long lash-lovers, as the mascara is currently still available at Ulta.