The Inspiration Behind Erin Wexstten's Plant-Based Brand Oxalis Apothecary

When a dream job in fashion didn't fulfill Erin Wexstten like she'd expected, she began considering other options. "I was asking myself, 'What do I love? Who am I at the core of my being?' " she says.

She kept coming back to the value of a routine. "Not a day went by that my mom didn't wash her face and apply serum and moisturizers," says Wexstten. "[She taught me], 'This is the most important step of the day. You must take care of your skin!' "