This Gel Moisturizer Makes My Tired-Looking Skin Bouncy and Radiant
As a beauty writer, I test beauty products regularly. Discovering the best ingredients and new innovations in the beauty space is a responsibility I don't take for granted. With so many products at my fingertips, you would think that finding a great face moisturizer for my dull and acne-prone skin would be simple, but it wasn't. I was constantly disappointed in moisturizers that promised exceptional results only to let me down a few weeks later. That is, until I tried this energizing moisturizer.
The Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer has a light, gel consistency that doesn't weigh my skin down even after providing 72 hours of hydration. Ginseng is the star ingredient in the formula and enhances the skin's natural energy and cell turnover. There's also caffeine, which gives skin a boost, causing it to look more "awake" and rejuvenated. Origins' Hydra Hug Technology keeps hydration locked into the skin to prevent moisture loss.
The blend of ingredients surprisingly did not irritate my picky skin. Typically, any slight change in the products I use overwhelms my sensitive skin; even the smallest amount sends it into breakout mode for weeks—sometimes months—but that wasn't the case with this moisturizer. Instead, my skin started to crave the moisture and texture of the gel. I admit I was skeptical about the gel consistency, since gel-based products usually don't absorb well into my skin, but this one melted into my complexion and left it feeling smooth and hydrated.
Aside from the energizing benefits of the cream, the scent is my favorite feature. It's a light citrus smell with a zesty finish that makes me feel refreshed and awake. Combined with the energizing ingredients in the moisturizer, it's a powerful wake-up call for my not-so-awake skin.
BUY IT: $31.00; sephora.com
Sephora shoppers also love the moisturizer's refreshing scent. One shopper says, "I love using this moisturizer in the morning. The fresh orange scent is refreshing [and the formula] is non-greasy. I have found that my face stays moisturized throughout the day without getting oily, and it doesn't cause my sensitive skin to break out. I will for sure repurchase when I run out."
"Feels great, gives a glow!" another reviewer writes. "I received this in a gift set with the GinZing eye cream. It is amazing! Very lightweight and absorbs very quickly without leaving your face feeling greasy. It also gives your skin a glow and makes it look highlighted. I highly recommend this to people who want a great moisturizer but don't want to feel it on their face."
Deeper in the reviews section, a happy customer calls the GinZing Gel Moisturizer "another Origins home run." They continue, "I tend to be a really huge fan of everything Origins, and this was no exception. It is so refreshing and hydrating while also maintaining such a light feeling."
If you're in need of a lift for dull, tired-looking skin, give the Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer a try. You can snag it now for $31 at Sephora.