If You Haven't Tried Olehenrikson's Banana Bright Eye Créme, Your Dark Circles Deserve Better

The most impressive thing about dark circles is their innate ability to accentuate—nay, enhance—how tired or stressed or dehydrated we are at any given moment. Isn't that so cute? How they keep us honest?

If you're like me and battle dark under-eye circles not because you're up until 3 a.m. every night or only get four hours of sleep on the regular, but because you're merely blessed with a genetic predisposition to looking particularly zombie-fied if there's even a hint of something off in the ecosystem, you've come to the right place. I've found the holy grail of dark circle-busting eye creams, and your journey begins with a banana.

Immediately after Olehenrikson's quirky Banana Bright Eye Créme dropped on the market, five-star reviews started piling up. It sold out—like, in a few days. That doesn't happen very often. Luckily I got on the train early, having seen it placed directly front and center at my local Sephora and quickly snagging a sample. It wasn't long before I came back for a whole-hog pot of the stuff, before it broke the Internet.

Like the brand's fan-favorite Truth Serum, this punch-packing eye cream contains vitamin C, which is a powerhouse ingredient that brightens your skin and helps to eliminate dark circles and dark spots. As a cherry on top, it deeply hydrates your delicate eye area and helps to target fine lines and wrinkles, making for the perfect smooth, wide-awake canvas for your makeup.

Now back to the banana—er, technically banana powder, which is a yellow-tinted setting powder favored by makeup artists. That's where this formula reaches the sold-out status: Banana powder works—and it works insanely well. (So it's not actually a banana, but whatever.) This game-changing ingredient infuses the eye cream with special yellow-tinted pigments to instantly brighten and color-correct the eye area. And before you ask, no. It does not smell like a banana. It smells fresh and citrusy, which—for me, personally—creates an added placebo effect when I dab it on in the morning, like a zingy jolt of energy.

So beloved was the eye cream, the brand followed up with a line of moisturizers and a makeup primer that deliver on the promise of brighter, more even-toned skin. C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème works best for those with sensitive or oily skin types, while C-Rush Brightening Double Crème locks in extra moisture for dry skin types. Mix a dollop of the Banana Bright Primer with your foundation for a serious dose of brightened-up, poreless perfection. Trust me on this.

If you're looking for something more anti-aging focused, my forever recommendation is Amazon's cult-favorite Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream, which proves itself with nearly 3,000 five-star reviews alone. And if you're in the market for the single-handedly most hydrating formula out right now, go for the new Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Eye Gel, which holds a 50% Hyaluronic Acid Complex that hydrates for up to 72 hours. All three are in my regular rotation, depending on what issue I'm trying to address that day. Like puffy bags, dark circles, dry patches, or fine lines—all the fun stuff.

Since I've started using Olehenrikson Banana Bright Eye Créme on a daily basis, the plague of dark circles has left my house. And with it, all the 8 a.m. groans of frustration in front of my mirror. More time to enjoy my cup of morning coffee.