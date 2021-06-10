This Classic $28 Moisturizer Protects You From the Sun and Treats Signs of Aging
In case you hadn't noticed, there's something about how a Southern woman's skin just glows. No matter how tired, busy, or in the thick of preparing Sunday dinner they are, they radiate. Maybe it's just good genes passed down from generation to generation, or maybe it's the fresh Southern air-or perhaps it's a timeless moisturizer that keeps the skin in line.
Olay Regenerist Whip Moisturizer delivers protection from the sun and hydration, staving off signs of aging while keeping your skin looking fresh. Among the moisturizer's ingredients is niacinamide, a water-soluble vitamin that tightens pores and softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and SPF 25. The best part? Nearly 5,000 shoppers would attest that it actually gives visible results.
BUY IT: $27.67 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com
One such shopper notes that they had previously spent "upwards of $100" on high-end moisturizers and noticed no visible results. "I bought this as yet another attempt to find something that worked. IT DOES! It has visibly decreased the wrinkles around my mouth and forehead, and my skin is unbelievably soft. The softness lasts all day long, and makes makeup application smooth and crease-free. I highly recommend this product."
Another notes that application is a breeze-just dip your fingers in the iconic red jar to get a scoop of the whipped moisturizing cream. "It goes on nicely and has no greasy feeling. You don't even know you have it on," they said.
Still more say that they love the luxurious feel and thickness of the cream, but it doesn't feel heavy thanks to Olay's Active Rush Technology, which essentially lets the light cream deliver powerful hydration as soon as it hits your skin. The consistency of the Olay Regenerist Whip moisturizer "competes with the high end moisturizers on the market," and it performs like one too.
To maintain a stunning Southern complexion, shoppers say this Olay moisturizer is a must. Still not convinced? Your order comes with a free one-week trial size.