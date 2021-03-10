I've Tried Tons of Pricey Brow Products, But NYX's $8 Brow Glue Is the One I'd Take on a Deserted Island

No set of eyebrows are the same, and they love to remind us on a daily basis. When I zig, my brows zag. And while all I want is to slightly comb and set them into something that resembles a flattering arch, they don't seem so inclined, even with the best that the beauty counter has to offer. Luckily, full and bushy eyebrows have been quite on trend as of late; and for those wily ones, you need a really strong brow gel that doesn't let the hairs weigh down your arched masterpiece—which means there are way more options on the market now than there was when I was first embarking on my brow journey as a wee college girl.