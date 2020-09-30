The Best New Fall Beauty Launches To Hit Stores This Month
September has arrived and, while the cooler weather isn’t quite here to stay, we can reap the benefits of the fall with a full assortment of just-launched product that signals the start of a fresh season. If you’re ready to ditch the blotting papers, frizz fighters, and self-tanner for richer hues, moisture-packed antiagers, and luxurious fragrances, now’s your chance. Jump aboard autumn with this fun collection of September 2020 beauty buys.
Bio-Oil® Dry Skin Gel
BUY: $11.96; walmart.com
Only the second launch in Bio-Oil history, the new Dry Skin Gel is designed to soothe and hydrate skin on contact. Apply the pink gel to elbows, rough patches, or anywhere that hydration is needed, pronto.
Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion
BUY: $25; sephora.com
The ceramide formula backs the skin’s natural moisture barrier to prevent the loss of hydration while a hyaluronic acid complex pulls water from the atmosphere and uses it to replenish the top layer of skin.
Dermstore Daily Mineral Sunscreen
BUY: $15/.07 ounces; dermstore.com
Dermstore’s first foray into branded skincare delivers a reef-friendly mineral sunscreen with UVA/UVB SPF 40. It’s free of dyes, preservatives, oils, and fragrances, instead packing a dose of healthy ingredients like ceramides and vitamins C and E that arm and restore skin while it works to protect from sun damage.
EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum
BUY: Starting at $31; dermstore.com
Skin can get stressed for a variety of reasons, whether it’s eczema, acne, aging, or even using the wrong products for your skin type. EltaMD’s Skin Recovery System is designed to soothe and reset skin by restoring the health and function of the moisture barrier. The complete system includes a toner, serum, and moisturizer, though implementing even one of the products into your skin-care routine can be a game changer.
Garnier Green Labs Hyalu-Melon Smoothing Milky Wash with Hyaluronic Acid + Watermelon
BUY: 7.99; target.com
You’ve heard about the wonder of hydration hero hyaluronic acid, but give it a go in a cleanser and you’ll never look back. With this fruity skin-care cocktail you'll skip the uncomfortable tight feeling and find skin that's plumper and bouncier.
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl
BUY: $29.50; dior.com
This month Dior released a new and improved version of their classic Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara. The new formula features 24 hour wear and is bolstered with cotton nectar to provide immediate flutter and healthier lashes over time. Oh, and don’t miss the new tube that shows off each of the five shades: black, blue, brown, silver glitter, and a limited edition top coat.
RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base
BUY: $30; sephora.com
A cream highlighter that comes in two shades (rich and deep) to provide the kind of glow we can only dream about. Organic jojoba oil, chia seed oil, and meadowfoam seed oil are called on for skin-nourishing, protecting, and strengthening benefits—it’s the makeup-skin-care hybrid that’ll liven up winter complexions in a flash.
Jo Malone Cypress and Grapevine Cologne Intense
BUY: $135/1.7 oz.; sephora.com
Whether you’re looking for a gift for your son, husband, or brother, or want to try on a more masculine scent for yourself, give this one a try. It’s warm and inviting without being too heavy. You’ll love the rich amber notes and how they play with woody grapevine.
Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Moisturizer
BUY: $95; sephora.com
With Peter Thomas Roth’s newest moisturizer, you’ll get hydration without the heft. It calls on a peptide and neuropeptide complex to build collagen, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and firm while providing intense moisture.
Meraki Quartz Conditioner
BUY: $30; shopmerakiorganics.com
This clean luxury hair-care brand is hitting the market with a deeply nourishing conditioning mask that repairs and restores hydration levels. White willow bark is called on to cleanse the scalp and remove buildup for healthier hair from roots to ends. Shea butter and cupuacu reduce frizz and strengthen strands for less breakage.
Drybar Liquid Glass Sealant
BUY: $32; sephora.com
Liberally spray this heat-activated formula through damp strands from roots to ends. It will protect against heat tools, repel humidity, and lock in a frizz-free style for up to three washes.
AVEDA Botanical Repair Collection
BUY: starting at $12; aveda.com
AVEDA’s new Botanical Repair collection is designed to repair hair damage on every layer of the strand, making it the first of its kind. It’s plant-powered formulas prevent breakage and protect from future damage.