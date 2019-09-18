6 Beauty Products You Need To Buy This October
For Waking Up Tired Eyes
The cushion tip is designed for targeted use as well as broader application. Available in 12 full-coverage shades for a smooth, matte finish.
Buy It: Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, $22; benefitcosmetics.com
For Radiant Skin
Powerful combo of vitamin B3 and retinol complex works around the clock to hydrate without causing irritation.
Buy It: Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Serum Fragrance Free, $29; target.com
For a Fresh Scent
A wear-anywhere floral fragrance has notes of mandarin, sandalwood, and white musk. This scent will cary you through fall and beyond.
Buy It: Dior Joy Eau de Parfum Intense, $100; sephora.com
For Intensifying Hair Color
Considering a new hue? Try a temporary-color-infused mask that deep conditions without the commitment. Choose from seven hues including Champagne, Cocoa, and Bordeaux.
Buy It: Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask, $28; sephora.com
For Nourishing Skin
This wash gets our vote for its soothing effects that prime and prep skin for the routine that follows.
Buy It: HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash, $38; dermstore.com
For Flawless Application
Brushes that double as face rollers will effortlessly blend makeup and help de-puff.
Buy It: The Detailers, from $22; beautyblender.com