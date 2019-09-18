6 Beauty Products You Need To Buy This October

By Patricia Shannon
It's time to revamp your beauty wardrobe for the season. We're unveiling six new launches that will help you get the job done. From a fresh take on fragrance to a brand new concealer in the cutest packaging we ever did see, these new beauty thrills are sure to be just the freshen-up your makeup stash needs.
1 of 6

For Waking Up Tired Eyes

The cushion tip is designed for targeted use as well as broader application. Available in 12 full-coverage shades for a smooth, matte finish.

Buy It: Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, $22; benefitcosmetics.com

2 of 6

For Radiant Skin

Powerful combo of vitamin B3 and retinol complex works around the clock to hydrate without causing irritation.

Buy It: Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Serum Fragrance Free, $29; target.com

3 of 6

For a Fresh Scent

A wear-anywhere floral fragrance has notes of mandarin, sandalwood, and white musk. This scent will cary you through fall and beyond.

Buy It: Dior Joy Eau de Parfum Intense, $100; sephora.com

4 of 6

For Intensifying Hair Color

Considering a new hue? Try a temporary-color-infused mask that deep conditions without the commitment. Choose from seven hues including Champagne, Cocoa, and Bordeaux.

Buy It: Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask, $28; sephora.com

5 of 6

For Nourishing Skin

This wash gets our vote for its soothing effects that prime and prep skin for the routine that follows.

Buy It: HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash, $38; dermstore.com

6 of 6

For Flawless Application

Brushes that double as face rollers will effortlessly blend makeup and help de-puff.

Buy It: The Detailers, from $22; beautyblender.com

