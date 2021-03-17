This $16 Foundation Brush Has Shoppers Getting Rid of Their Bacteria-Ridden Makeup Sponges For Good

Nonetheless, we're here to say that makeup sponges aren't the only option or necessarily the best option. Beyond the fact that they can be breeding grounds for bacteria if not cleaned and replaced properly, makeup sponges typically work best when dampened before use, making them even more of a hassle in some shoppers' minds and also causing them to absorb a lot more of the liquid foundation. But, to be fair, brushes aren't always better, either. Some are too rough to help blend a smooth, flawless base and can leave behind streaks or damage the skin barrier. However, without doubt, there is one foundation brush out there that can convince even a makeup sponge devotee to put down the Beautyblender, and it's the Morphe M439 Deluxe Buffer Brush.