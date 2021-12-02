7 Moisturizing Lipsticks From Amazon to Stock Up on for Winter—Starting at $1
Once winter's gray days roll in, a pop of color is always welcome—and one easy way to do that is with a trendy lip color. But with plunging temperatures and extra dry air, you'll likely want to reach for a tube of Chapstick rather than lipstick. Many lipsticks create a glossy effect, but then strip your lips of moisture, resulting in uncomfortable chapping.
But luckily, there are a number of lipsticks out there that are made with dry lips in mind, ensuring that your mouth stays hydrated and smooth all season long, and we're shopping them out below. These lipsticks by brands like L'Oréal Paris, Revlon, and Maybelline contain moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and more to help lock in hydration—despite harsh winter weather.
Plus, they come in flattering colors you'll want to keep applying day after day; think burgundy, rose, and mauve. And best of all, they're all available on Amazon, meaning they have the customer reviews to back them up, not to mention fast, free shipping for Prime members.
These are the only colors you'll want to be wearing once the snow hits—read on to shop moisturizing lipsticks for winter on Amazon starting at $1.
Related Items
Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in Gloss Up Rose
With hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and rose quartz, Revlon's Glass Shine lipstick will help your lips look good even when you're not wearing it. The Gloss Up Rose color shown here is a soft shade that will go with almost any skin tone. With 4.5 stars on Amazon, shoppers are loving this moisturizing lipstick—and it's on sale right now for 30 percent off.
Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in 445 On the Mauve
This rich and creamy formula is infused with hydrating shea butter and sesame seed oil to nourish your lips, and in this particular shade of mauve, it's ideal for winter. "The quality is surprisingly good for the price," one customer said in a review, adding that it is very moisturizing. "And it lasts about as long as I expect lipstick to last for me—a few hours."
L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Luminous Lipstick in Perfect Burgundy
L'Oréal Paris Luminous Lipstick boasts 9 (!) hours of hydration. You can even see that the center of the lipstick is concentrated with moisture, offering a blend of jojoba oil and vitamin B5 with every swipe. On top of that, it comes in a range of chic colors, like this deep burgundy.
Revlon Super Lustrous High Impact Lipstick in 525 Wine With Everything (Creme)
Despite the name, this shade of Revlon's iconic High Impact Lipstick isn't reminiscent of a cabernet—it's a bold pink shade that goes, well, with everything. The Revlon Berries lipstick is infused with avocado oil and vitamin E for long-lasting moisture. "This lipstick is smooth with bold color and good moisturization," one person wrote in a review. "It has no smell or weird taste and doesn't dry out my lips."
Yulip Lipstick in Daring Nude
The perfect shade of lipstick really exists, and it's this reddish-brown color by K-beauty brand Yulip, according to dozens of loyal reviewers. It features a blend of organic oils—including evening primrose, jojoba, and more—to lock moisture in, and all of its ingredients are naturally derived and dermatologist-tested.
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Hydrating Satin Lipstick in 760 Silverstone
With omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and argan oil, this L'Oréal lipstick almost guarantees smooth, supple lips with every wear. It has a creamy finish that goes on nicely, according to Amazon shoppers. "There's no stickiness, just a smooth glide," one person wrote in a review. "Feels like a very expensive lipstick when it's on." As a bonus, it's on sale for 35 percent off right now.
Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Black Orchid
Another bold color, this Black Orchid hue by Wet n Wild is a great addition to a cream-colored cozy knit sweater and brown lace-up boots. It's packed with ingredients that add moisture, like vitamins A and E, aloe vera, and macadamia nut oil. Shoppers are saying that it provides long-lasting color, and at under $1, you really can't ask for much else.