I Can't Stop Raving About Merle Norman's Knockout Nudes 2 Eyeshadow Palette
I'm a big fan of one-swipe liquid shadows. A good one will stay put and give your lids all the dimension required for everyday wear, extra products and brushes need not apply. There are occasions, though, where a little pizzazz might do you justice. That's when it's time to call on a trusty eye palette. I found a winner in Merle Norman's Knockout Nudes 2, and it's time you give it a try too. Here's why you should.
Eye shadow singles are great, but you'll probably find that a few different shades are needed to bring out the best in your peepers. My go-tos include a skin tone-evening nude to swipe across my lids, a slightly darker neutral that adds subtle dimension when applied to my lid crease, and something with just a hint of shimmer to blend into the center of my lid to really make my eyes pop. You can see my process is still pretty simple—not quite one-swipe, but finished in 60 seconds? You betcha.
I get it all done with Merle Norman's Knockout Nudes 2 palette. The collection is 10 shades strong: 8 mattes and 2 metallics. My go-tos are Sweet Pink (applied all over my lids, which have pink undertones), Misty Rose (swept on the outer corners of my eyes and in the outer crease of my eyelid), and Silver Champagne (just a hint in the center of my lids). I've found that Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner in Alloy to be the perfect finishing touch, but a little classic black liner never hurt either.
While the trio of shades I mentioned above have quickly become my new daytime eye wardrobe, all of the colors in Knockout Nudes 2 are designed to work together, which means endless options—especially for those with complexions that can stand up to bold looks. Pinks work well with my super fair skin, but if I had olive undertones, I would be all over those warmer coppers and golds in a second (looking at you, Topaz and Hazelnut).