Shoppers Are Calling This $9 Mascara With Over 56,000 Five-Star Ratings Their "Holy Grail" Product
If you've ever tried lash extensions, then you know first-hand how they can instantly elevate any look. The only thing is, getting them professionally done can be expensive, and drugstore falsies can feel like a total hassle to apply at home.
Well, Amazon shoppers have found the secret to getting thick, voluminous lashes with little to no effort: Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. The $9 mascara has over 56,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who call it the "best" mascara they've "ever used."
BUY IT: $8.53; amazon.com
Infused with bamboo extract and fibers, the best-selling mascara creates long, full lashes without smudging or flaking. The specially-designed flex tower brush bends during application to help you coat and lengthen each individual lash all the way from root to tip. So basically, it acts as a mascara and a lash curler all in one, resulting in an impressively long and voluminous lashes.
Each brush head has ten layers of bristles, too. This is designed to comb and fan out each individual lash, offering a clump-free coating of the mascara's allergy-tested formula. It comes in several shades of black (blackest black is the most popular), but if you want extra intensity, the cosmic black color is as rich and as dark as it gets—so you can rest assured that one or two coats will give you that dramatic smokey eye look you've been searching for with ease.
BUY IT: $8.53, amazon.com
Amazon shoppers say the Maybelline mascara really does lengthen and curl your eyelashes from every angle. "My lashes have never been longer!" one person wrote. Another said that they've been mistaken for wearing extensions thanks to the affordable mascara and has "gotten several compliments" on it, while a final shopper confirmed: "[It] lengthens your lashes so well, it looks like you have on false lashes."
Not only does it volumize your lashes, but this "holy grail" mascara comes in washable and waterproof options, and reviewers say it lasts for hours. "I put it on in the morning (including bottom lashes) and wore it until 11:00pm and it still looked great," the same reviewer shared.
Shop the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara customers love for just $9—I'm adding it to my own cart right now.