The 10 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes
Ever put on a coat of mascara just to have it start flaking off less than an hour later, irritating your eyes or, worse, getting trapped under your contact lenses? While there's no fail-proof mascara that will eliminate sensitivity and irritation for everyone, these picks that range from the best waterproof mascara for sensitive eyes to the best drugstore mascara for sensitive eyes are a pretty good place to start. While many of our selections are both ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested, we started by focusing on picks that minimize irritation-inducing ingredients. From there, add in a good dose of lash-loving benefits and non-flaking, non-smearing, and non-transferring color that's easy to remove-and this is key-when you're ready. Add it all together and you've got our list for the best mascaras for sensitive eyes.
Related Items
Clinique Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula
BUY IT: $20; sephora.com
This mascara stays put for up to 24 hours, but easily rinses off with warm water. A spiral-bristled brush gently coats every lash with the lengthening formula.
Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara
BUY IT: $7.49; amazon.com
Formulated with vitamin E, olive oil, and rice protein, Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara is created with lash-loving ingredients that nourish and strengthen while giving you your longest lashes.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
You won't believe what a good base can do. This formula starts with a smooth layer that also works to intensify color. Wait 30 seconds before applying a coat of mascara for loads of length and lift.
Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara
BUY IT: $24; thrivecausmetics.com
This clean formula calls on Flake-Free Tubing Technology for lashes that don't flake, smudge, or smear. A plant stem cell powered complex ensures lashes are treated with care. Choose from Rich Black or Brown Black.
ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara
BUY IT: $28; sephora.com
This clean, long-wear, lengthening formula is fortified with conditioning shea butter, nourishing beeswax, and strengthening keratin for lashes that look better than they have any right to.
Chanel Le Volume
BUY IT: $32; nordstrom.com
One-stroke volume and color with natural waxes that set curl like a charm. Like all Chanel products, this mascara was formulated and tested under dermatological supervision to cut back on potential for irritation.
Blinc Ultravolume Tubing Mascara
BUY IT: $26; sephora.com
A brush with 360 soft-touch fibers coats lashes in tiny tubes of the water-resistant formula, ensuring the only way it comes off is with warm water and gentle pressure. It won't run, flake, smudge, or clump. What's more? You can apply as many coats as you want to achieve your fluffiest lashes.
Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
BUY IT: $5.99; amazon.com
This drugstore favorite delivers ten times the volume and no clumps. One reviewer said it best, "I have spent an ungodly amount of money over the years trying to find my holy grail mascara and this it."
L'Oreal Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara
BUY IT: $8.49; amazon.com
Designed for mature lashes, you can rest assured you're getting the most gentle formula with this mascara that's packed with lash-caring ingredients like jojoba oil plus a conditioning serum.
Maybelline New York Full 'N Soft Washable Mascara
BUY IT: $6.99; amazon.com
Vitamin E nourishes lashes so they appear fuller and softer looking. Use a gentle eye makeup remover to erase every last bit of product from your lashes at the end of the day-without fear of lash loss.