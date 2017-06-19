Classic Beauty Tools Mama Always Has in Her Makeup Bag

By Patricia Shannon
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Getty/Jamie Hodgson/Contributor
A stray brow, shiny complexion, and chipped nails are no match for this Southern matriarch. Mama's makeup bag essentials have her ready for battle—no matter what elements are thrown her way. She relies on her trusted army of beauty brands to ensure nary a hair is out of place. Take a page from mom's makeup checklist for the must-have beauty tools that you should never leave home without.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Blotting Papers

Credit: via Sephora

Buy It: $8; sephora.com

Mama is not one for shine. A tissue works in a pinch, continue scrolling for more on that.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Tweezer

Credit: via Sephora

Buy It: $14; sephora.com 

In case of a stray brow hair or a teensy pull in a sweater, Mama is never caught without a Tweezer.

3 of 9

Teasing Brush

Credit: via Sephora

Buy It: $15; sephora.com

A little volume around the face never hurt anyone. Few things are as dreadful to Mama as lackluster hair.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Lipstick in Her Signature Shade

Credit: via Sephora

Buy It: $35; sephora.com 

Chances are, it’s a pinkish hue. It’s likely a shade with a flowery name like Bright Hibiscus, Pink Azalea, or Pop of Peony.

5 of 9

Blush

Credit: via Sephora

Buy It: $46; sephora.com

She never met a cheek that wouldn’t benefit from “just a bit of color."

6 of 9

Mini Hair Spray

Credit: via Sephora

Buy It: $16; sephora.com

Pairs well with the teasing comb. Windswept hair is not Mama’s favorite look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Tissues

Credit: via Amazon

Buy It: $7; amazon.com

Note: The neatly folded tissues within this little packet somehow always smell faintly of perfume. It’s probably those scented swatches from the fragrance counter at the department store that mama always tucks away in her pocket book.

8 of 9

Nail File

Credit: via Sephora

Buy It: $12; sephora.com

Mama takes great pride in her manicured hands. That’s why she’ll typically always have a bottle of Essie Ballet Slippers on-hand also.

9 of 9

Bobby Pins

Credit: via Amazon

Buy It: $6.06; amazon.com

Bobby pins aren’t just a tool for putting unruly fly-aways in their place. They’re mama’s secret weapon for clasping a bracelet one-handed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Patricia Shannon