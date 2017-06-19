Classic Beauty Tools Mama Always Has in Her Makeup Bag
Blotting Papers
Mama is not one for shine. A tissue works in a pinch, continue scrolling for more on that.
Tweezer
In case of a stray brow hair or a teensy pull in a sweater, Mama is never caught without a Tweezer.
Teasing Brush
A little volume around the face never hurt anyone. Few things are as dreadful to Mama as lackluster hair.
Lipstick in Her Signature Shade
Chances are, it’s a pinkish hue. It’s likely a shade with a flowery name like Bright Hibiscus, Pink Azalea, or Pop of Peony.
Blush
She never met a cheek that wouldn’t benefit from “just a bit of color."
Mini Hair Spray
Pairs well with the teasing comb. Windswept hair is not Mama’s favorite look.
Tissues
Note: The neatly folded tissues within this little packet somehow always smell faintly of perfume. It’s probably those scented swatches from the fragrance counter at the department store that mama always tucks away in her pocket book.
Nail File
Mama takes great pride in her manicured hands. That’s why she’ll typically always have a bottle of Essie Ballet Slippers on-hand also.
Bobby Pins
Bobby pins aren’t just a tool for putting unruly fly-aways in their place. They’re mama’s secret weapon for clasping a bracelet one-handed.