I've Used This Eyeshadow Primer for Six Years, and I Refuse to Apply Makeup Without It

I grew up playing with makeup, as I'm sure many of us did, and was introduced to the Mac Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot by my mother, who used it for years before me. Because of her, I learned from a young age that a solid eyeshadow primer is essential when it comes to crafting a look. Creasing is a nightmare, especially when you take the time and care to create a sultry, catlike look or to buff out a smoky eye. Some swear by concealer and a little setting powder on the eyelids, but listen to me when I say that there is no better way to prime your eyes than with this miracle primer.