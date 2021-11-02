I've Used This Eyeshadow Primer for Six Years, and I Refuse to Apply Makeup Without It
Eyeshadow isn't just a part of everyday makeup to me. It's a passion, a form of self-expression, an art form. Okay, maybe that's a little dramatic. But eyeshadow is my favorite step in any makeup look. That's why I don't recommend just any product when it comes to the eyes—and when I find something that works, I stick to it.
I grew up playing with makeup, as I'm sure many of us did, and was introduced to the Mac Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot by my mother, who used it for years before me. Because of her, I learned from a young age that a solid eyeshadow primer is essential when it comes to crafting a look. Creasing is a nightmare, especially when you take the time and care to create a sultry, catlike look or to buff out a smoky eye. Some swear by concealer and a little setting powder on the eyelids, but listen to me when I say that there is no better way to prime your eyes than with this miracle primer.
BUY IT: $23; nordstrom.com
This Mac primer is technically a cream eyeshadow itself, available in several shades to offer the option of a one-and-done look. However, the Paint Pot sprung to fame on social media as an eyeshadow primer, with the fan-favorite shade (and mine as well) being "Painterly." Some shoppers even vouch for its effectiveness as a concealer; one reviewer said, "It also works wonders as an under eye cover. Better than any concealer I've ever used."
I second other fans' experiences with this product's waterproof benefits as well, with another shopper writing, "My makeup will last all day despite tears, humidity, and other conditions… No other eyeshadow base, waterproof or not, has managed to last throughout a tearing episode except Mac Paint Pots."
Many people can't be bothered with the hassle of putting on a base before swiping on some color, but could it be the one thing that preserves your eye look from sunup to sundown. When you skip out on this step, you run the risk of the shadow sliding around and settling into your natural creases, which can ruin your glam after only a few minutes. When I wear this primer, I'm confident my look will last all day long.
By simply applying this product to your eyes with a concealer brush (or a finger) and blending out with your fingertips, your lids will be properly prepared for long-lasting color. If you're someone who likes a pop of bright color on the eyes, this primer will also aid in making that hue as vibrant as possible. Eyeliners and paints alike hold their place with this base as well, staying smudge-proof throughout wear.
No matter if it's a color-packed look or everyday glam, I never apply my makeup without this product. One pot alone will typically last me a whole year, and I'm someone who will do their makeup every day (sometimes twice a day). I can't think of a better product for that price point!
Worrying about your makeup is the last thing you'll want to do during a busy day, so create a strong foundation for your look to prevent just that. Try this eyeshadow primer and you'll never look back.