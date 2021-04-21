These Affordable Sheet Masks Are Like an IV for My Tired Skin

Travel day? Revive your skin with the Hydrate mask. Prepping for an event? It's time to Firm mask it up. Overserved on a Saturday night? Self-care Sundays are for the Detox max. Stressed, sunburned, or dry? Chill out with a Soothe mask. In the mood for an at-home spa night? The Nourish mask is your ticket to Zen.



As the name suggests, your skin doesn't need much face time with these sheet masks to reap the benefits. The instructions say to leave the mask on for 5-10 minutes, though admittedly, I often keep it going a little longer. While the mask is on my face, I perform a mini massage to help the serum soak in and to relax my facial muscles. You can even up the spa-like quality of your mask session with a jade or ice roller.



Packed with vitamins and good-for-you ingredients you often see in your favorite healthy recipes, these sheet masks will have your skin feeling like it received its own IV. You know when you've been eating healthy, exercising, getting enough sleep, and de-stressing properly? Yeah, me neither. But these Lune+Aster sheet masks are the quickest way to get me thinking I should start a wellness blog or post a no-makeup selfie. (Full disclosure: I never do either.)



And as my mother-in-law proves, these Lune+Aster sheet masks make great gifts. Even my husband loves to use them. They're super budget-friendly (less than drugstore prices, y'all!), but they come from a trusted brand and are made with high-quality ingredients. So grab one for yourself and everyone on your list, and Hydrate, Nourish, Firm, Soothe, and Detox your way to happy skin. Time to get glowing.