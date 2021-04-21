LuneAster Sheet Mask Set
These Affordable Sheet Masks Are Like an IV for My Tired Skin
If you haven’t met Lune+Aster, it’s my pleasure to introduce you.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Thanks to last year's Christmas stocking from my mother-in-law, I was introduced to my new favorite sheet masks. Considering she has some of the most enviable skin out there, I'm always eager to try a product she recommends or gifts.
From the brand Lune+Aster, which was created by the co-founder and CEO of Bluemercury, these masks are all paraben-free, vegan, and of course aren't tested on animals. If you've heard about the negative environmental effects of sheet masks, not to worry: These are made of biodegradable coconut fibers.
In the Lune+Aster 5 Minute Rescue Mask line, there are five masks you can buy separately for just $8 each, but my favorite thing to do is get the three-piece mask sets for $22. That way, I can use whatever mask my skin is craving. And my skin literally begs for these sheet masks.
Travel day? Revive your skin with the Hydrate mask. Prepping for an event? It's time to Firm mask it up. Overserved on a Saturday night? Self-care Sundays are for the Detox max. Stressed, sunburned, or dry? Chill out with a Soothe mask. In the mood for an at-home spa night? The Nourish mask is your ticket to Zen.
As the name suggests, your skin doesn't need much face time with these sheet masks to reap the benefits. The instructions say to leave the mask on for 5-10 minutes, though admittedly, I often keep it going a little longer. While the mask is on my face, I perform a mini massage to help the serum soak in and to relax my facial muscles. You can even up the spa-like quality of your mask session with a jade or ice roller.
Packed with vitamins and good-for-you ingredients you often see in your favorite healthy recipes, these sheet masks will have your skin feeling like it received its own IV. You know when you've been eating healthy, exercising, getting enough sleep, and de-stressing properly? Yeah, me neither. But these Lune+Aster sheet masks are the quickest way to get me thinking I should start a wellness blog or post a no-makeup selfie. (Full disclosure: I never do either.)
And as my mother-in-law proves, these Lune+Aster sheet masks make great gifts. Even my husband loves to use them. They're super budget-friendly (less than drugstore prices, y'all!), but they come from a trusted brand and are made with high-quality ingredients. So grab one for yourself and everyone on your list, and Hydrate, Nourish, Firm, Soothe, and Detox your way to happy skin. Time to get glowing.
Credit: Amazon
Lune+Aster 5 Minute Rescue Mask Assortment Trio: Hydrate, Nourish, and Firm
Buy It: $22; amazon.com
Stock up with three masks that will give your skin the treatment it deserves.
Credit: Amazon
Lune+Aster 5 Minute Rescue Mask Assortment Trio: Hydrate, Soothe, and Detox
Buy It: $22; amazon.com
Try another assortment of masks for any and every skin issue you might encounter.
Credit: Amazon
Lune+Aster 5 Minute Rescue Mask: Hydrate
Buy It: $8; amazon.com
With skincare superstar hyaluronic acid and a triple threat of nourishing oils (argan, avocado, and coconut), parched skin will drink every last bit of this mask’s serum up.
Credit: Amazon
Lune+Aster 5 Minute Rescue Mask: Nourish
Buy It: $8; amazon.com
This mask is basically an antioxidant smoothie for your skin—pomegranate, acai, and blueberry team up to fight signs of aging and damage from free radicals.
Credit: Amazon
Lune+Aster 5 Minute Rescue Mask: Firm
Buy It: $8; amazon.com
Seaweed, kelp, and spirulina meet in this soothing, anti-inflammatory mask that will have you glowing in minutes.
Credit: Amazon
Lune+Aster 5 Minute Rescue Mask: Soothe
Buy It: $8; amazon.com
Chamomile, aloe, and vitamin E oil will calm irritated and dry skin while protecting it from future damage.
Credit: Amazon
Lune+Aster 5 Minute Rescue Mask: Detox
Buy It: $8; amazon.com
If you can sense your pores clogging up after a stressful or indulgent week, witch hazel, grapefruit extract and green tea are just what the doctor ordered to help your skin bounce back.