Amazon Has L'Oréal Skincare Products on Sale for Some of the Lowest Prices We've Ever Seen
While some people enjoy spending hundreds on luxurious skincare products, others know that classic drugstore brands get the job done for a fraction of the price. One of our all-time favorites is L'Oréal Paris; if you're anything like us, you grew up seeing jars of the brand's creams and serums in your mom's medicine cabinet and now have a growing collection for yourself. And right now, you can save big on the already affordable skincare products during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Amazon cut prices on some of L'Oréal Paris's most popular items, like the best-selling Revitalift Hyaluronic Serum that's 20 percent off. It's Amazon's most popular eye serum, and today, you can get it for just $21. Now's also a good time to buy the Age Perfect Moisturizer. Currently marked down 24 percent, the cream absorbs quickly into the skin and won't leave behind a greasy residue.
If you think these discounts are good, just wait until you find out that some L'Oréal products are at the lowest prices we've ever seen. This set of two HydraFresh Face Toners is discounted to just $9, which is the most affordable it's ever been, according to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel. There's also never been a better time to order L'Oréal Paris's Revitalift Pressed Night Cream, because with Amazon's 28 percent price cut, it's never been cheaper.
The 9 Best L'Oréal Paris Skincare Deals on Amazon:
- Revitalift Pressed Night Cream, $21.64 (orig. $29.99)
- HydraFresh Face Toner Set of 2, $8.59 (orig. $12.98)
- Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $20.79 (orig. $25.99)
- Eye Makeup Remover Set of 2, $9.02 (orig. $11.28)
- Revitalift Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $15.98 (orig. $19.99)
- Revitalift Night Moisturizer, $16.15 (orig. $20.99)
- Age Perfect Moisturizer, $22.79 (orig. $29.99)
- Revitalift Pure Glycolic Acid, $31.05 (orig. $39.99)
- Micellar Cleansing Water Set of 2, $12.14 (orig. $15.24)
Whether you're in need of skincare staples like Micellar Cleansing Water or anti-aging essentials like the Revitalift Glycolic Acid, there are plenty of discounted L'Oréal goodies to choose from. Visit Amazon to check out all of the limited-time Black Friday deals, or start shopping below.