The New L'Oréal Infallible Powder Foundation Is Sold Out Basically Everywhere—Because Shoppers Are Obsessed

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every so often, there's a new beauty product that becomes the hottest thing since buttered biscuits, and the start of 2021 has seen the launch of such a viral phenomenon via the newest addition to L'Oréal's most renowned makeup line: the Infallible 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation-In-a-Powder. Since its launch in January 2021, it has garnered major attention for being insanely good at blurring pores and creating a filter-like effect. A video by one TikTok user showing the product in action has reached almost 7 million views online, and that's just the beginning.

After seeing video after video of other shoppers swiping on this imperfection-blurring powder foundation with the handy sponge applicator, I'd seen enough. I was off to the stores to conduct a little experiment, which concluded just how I hypothesized. Every single place I went was almost completely sold out of every shade. Another week, the same result. And again the next week. Basically since it was launched in January 2021, you'd be luckier to catch a glimpse of Willie Nelson in a Whataburger than to score one of these compacts. (See the original video below.)

Most of the videos posted by shoppers show much of the same: poreless, color-corrected, flawless skin in a matte, long-wear finish. It's swiped on in real time, so you can see the instant effect (thanks to micronized pigments) that's almost unbelievable. Their call-to-action? Don't walk. Don't run. Sprint to the nearest drugstore, Target, or Ulta. Here's another example.

This Infallible foundation comes in a powder compact with an included sponge applicator, and the formula is designed to go on smooth like liquid coverage without cakiness. It dries into a matte finish, making this foundation beneficial for those with oily, acne-prone, or combination skin. I'm not sure if I would recommend it for anyone with a super dry skin type, but layering it like a finishing powder over a tinted moisturizer or making sure to apply a thick moisturizing cream beforehand could be a workaround to still reap those blurred benefits. For those who prefer a super full-coverage face, you can even layer it on top of the CC cream or liquid foundation of your choice.

If you're looking to test out this viral powder foundation for yourself, luckily you can still find it stocked online on some sites—for now. Shop below.