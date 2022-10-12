The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Is 30% Off During Amazon's Sale—So I'm Stocking Up Now For Holiday Gifting

An under-$20 gift anyone—moms, sisters, friends—will appreciate.

By
Anna Price Olson
Anna Price Olson
Anna Price Olson
Anna Price is the Assistant General Manager of Southern Living. She joined the team in 2022. Previously, Anna Price was the Editorial Director of Brides—a Dotdash Meredith brand. She was with Brides for eight years, working on the print magazine at Condé Nast for five years and, more recently, leading the digital edit and social teams.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on October 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

lip mask
Photo: Amazon

Chapped lips in the wintertime are no joke, but I haven't had to worry about that since purchasing the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask. In fact, I haven't given chapped lips a second thought no matter the season because this hydrating lip mask is a repeat restock for me. My Amazon account says I've reordered it two times in the last year, but I've probably emptied half a dozen tubs by now.

The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is a hydrating and nourishing balm that's described as a sleep mask, meaning you're instructed to dab a little on your lips before bedtime. "Applied at bedtime, the intensive overnight mask is your lips BFF," reads to the product description. "By morning, you'll wake up to a soft kissable pout!" So how does it work? In short, the mask features what the brand calls "Exclusive Moisture Wrap" technology that forms a protective layer over your lips, thus locking in moisture and active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, coconut oil, and shea butter.

amazon
Amazon

BUY IT: $16.80; amazon.com

As claimed, the results—yes, even overnight!—are obvious. After every use, my lips feel noticeably moisturized, and hold in the moisture until my next lip treatment (often, the next night). After consistent use, I don't even worry about flaky lips anymore, but if you start with super chapped, flaky lips (no judgement, we've all been there), your lips will look noticeably less flaky after a few days. Trust me. When I started piling on this mask religiously a few years back, my lips were in bad shape and this product quite literally came to my rescue. I even recommended it to my mom when she was having a particularly bad case of dry lips, and she's now a loyalist, too.

My mom and I are not alone in loving this little tub of hydration. The company claims that one product is bought every three seconds worldwide!

The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is currently 30% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, bringing the price down to $16.80. At this price, I'm stocking up for my own holiday gifting—so, mom, if you're reading this, pretend you're not. It's even a nice product to order a few extras off, as anyone will be happy to receive it whether they're a devout fan like us or someone who has been wanting to try it for a while. Wrap the small pink tub in cellophane with a bow for a simple, under-$20 gift exchange or throw it into a "self-care"-themed gift basket with a few other goodies.

This sleeping mask is so good, sometimes, I can't resist using it during the daytime, too.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
nuLOOM Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug
15 Can't-Miss Deals Our Shopping Editor Is Grabbing Before The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ends
Ulta Beauty Store
13 Beauty Products Our Editors Always Buy at Ulta
glow lotion
I Wear This $10 L'Oreal Paris Glow Enhancer Every Single Day—And I've Sold My Mom, Sisters, and Best Friends On It Too
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale—Here Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop
Woman Touching Face
The Cult-Favorite Skin-Plumping Mirakle Cream is Headed to Costco
Prime Day Pillow Deal
These Editor-Loved Pillows With 100,000 Perfect Ratings Are 48% Off for Prime Day Thanks to a Double Discount
Honey Face Mask
This DIY Honey Face Mask Is Sitting In Your Pantry Right Now
Banana Bright Eye Cream
If You Haven't Tried Olehenrikson's Banana Bright Eye Créme, Your Dark Circles Deserve Better
Vapour Bronzing Stick
Vapour Bronzing Stick Is Pure Summertime Magic for Mature Skin
Women's Pajamas
Over 400 Pajamas, Robes, and More Lake Sleepwear Are Up to 40% Off, and These Are Our Top Picks
concealer
The 9 Best Concealers for Mature Skin, According to Makeup Artists
hammock
Amazon's Best-Selling Hammock Is the Greatest Purchase I've Made This Summer—and It's on Sale Today
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 16 Amazon Prime Day Deals I Can't Wait to Add to My Cart
Best Antiaging Eye Creams
15 of the Best Antiaging Eye Creams That Money Can Buy
Enhance Natural Waves
15 Ways To Make Your Hair Grow Faster, According to Hair Experts
Amy Grant at Christmas
From Shows at the Ryman to Family Stockings, Amy Grant Shares the Stories Behind Her Tennessee Christmas