Chapped lips in the wintertime are no joke, but I haven't had to worry about that since purchasing the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask. In fact, I haven't given chapped lips a second thought no matter the season because this hydrating lip mask is a repeat restock for me. My Amazon account says I've reordered it two times in the last year, but I've probably emptied half a dozen tubs by now.

The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is a hydrating and nourishing balm that's described as a sleep mask, meaning you're instructed to dab a little on your lips before bedtime. "Applied at bedtime, the intensive overnight mask is your lips BFF," reads to the product description. "By morning, you'll wake up to a soft kissable pout!" So how does it work? In short, the mask features what the brand calls "Exclusive Moisture Wrap" technology that forms a protective layer over your lips, thus locking in moisture and active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, coconut oil, and shea butter.

Amazon

BUY IT: $16.80; amazon.com

As claimed, the results—yes, even overnight!—are obvious. After every use, my lips feel noticeably moisturized, and hold in the moisture until my next lip treatment (often, the next night). After consistent use, I don't even worry about flaky lips anymore, but if you start with super chapped, flaky lips (no judgement, we've all been there), your lips will look noticeably less flaky after a few days. Trust me. When I started piling on this mask religiously a few years back, my lips were in bad shape and this product quite literally came to my rescue. I even recommended it to my mom when she was having a particularly bad case of dry lips, and she's now a loyalist, too.

My mom and I are not alone in loving this little tub of hydration. The company claims that one product is bought every three seconds worldwide!

The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is currently 30% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, bringing the price down to $16.80. At this price, I'm stocking up for my own holiday gifting—so, mom, if you're reading this, pretend you're not. It's even a nice product to order a few extras off, as anyone will be happy to receive it whether they're a devout fan like us or someone who has been wanting to try it for a while. Wrap the small pink tub in cellophane with a bow for a simple, under-$20 gift exchange or throw it into a "self-care"-themed gift basket with a few other goodies.

This sleeping mask is so good, sometimes, I can't resist using it during the daytime, too.