Nordstrom Shoppers Are Saying This Lancome Anti-Aging Face Serum Makes Them Look “20 Years Younger”

When it comes to vetting a new beauty product, Southern women aren’t quick to blindly trust any of those commercials, celebrity endorsements, or jazzy social media campaigns. Instead, they trust other real women and their honest reviews. And phew, those reviews can have more bite than a wet chihuahua, as well as hidden gem opinions that tell you everything you need to know. Look to the reviews, and you’re sure to find a treasure trove of good information, from how to use a product to whether or not it’s worth the price tag.

Does the word “antiaging” mean anything to you? Because the women online have thoughts, and there’s one serum out there that they trust implicitly—enough to garner over 600 pages of reviews, of which 528 pages hold only five-star, which hits almost 90 percent of total reviews. How about the words, “come to Mama?”

Lancome’s Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum belongs to a longtime cult-favorite line of antiaging products that together promise to target 10 different age-related issues, from firmness to texture to radiance; and out of the entire line, this serum is the standout star. Most beloved, most reviewed, and most relied upon to fight and reverse signs of aging. Basically, it’s the one product to start now and never stop, lest your bad habit of skipping your skincare routine trumps looking 20 years younger. Hm, now what would Jackie do?

Image zoom Lancome

Reviewers indeed claim that the stuff makes your skin look 20 years younger, dubbing it their “holy grail,” “pure sorcery,” and saying “I get compliments on my skin almost every day from this.” What all of these women have in common is that they use the Advanced Génifique serum religiously—some for months, many for years. It’s a product that doesn’t promise magic after one use, though you will be able to tell a difference in as little as two weeks to a month.

The major perk, the face that looks 20 years younger? That comes later, after you’ve trusted in the product and done your due diligence. For that kind of payoff, we’ll put in the minimal effort every day. (TO BUY: Starting at $78, nordstrom.com)

