Thanks to My Mom, IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Correcting Cream Is My New Favorite Product
Over the years I have tried quite a range of liquid foundations—all to ultimately return to my trusty powder formula. While it doesn't offer as much coverage as a liquid, it was the best option for me. As someone with oily and sensitive skin, I was never able to find a liquid foundation that didn't feel caked on and would stay put all day.
I was perfectly content with my concealer/powder foundation combo to combat redness and blemishes—until recently when I found out that my mom uses Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Color-Correcting Cream from IT Cosmetics for an even complexion. I immediately pulled out my phone and ordered the neutral beige shade for myself.
As I eagerly waited for it to arrive, I read through the reviews and was shocked by the before-and-after photos. From redness to rosacea to blemishes to sun damage, Bye Bye Redness Correcting Cream covers it all. The cream formula has tone-correcting pigments that seemingly erase any trace of redness or discoloration and also serves as a moisturizer to hydrate skin so there's no creasing or cracking.
When it finally arrived on my doorstep and I used it for the first time, I decided I never wanted to go another day without it. I apply a small dab on each cheek and spread it to cover my problem areas, which for me are around my nose and chin. And trust me when I say, a little bit goes a long way. That being said, don't be alarmed at the smaller size of the jar because it's worth every penny. I finish with my Ulta Mineral Powder Foundation and I'm all set for a day of redness-free skin. The best part is that it stays in place all day, no afternoon touch-ups required.
This new-to-me product is now by far my favorite thing in my makeup bag, so much so that I'm scared to run out. I'll be ordering another before my jar is even halfway gone—better safe than sorry.
Buy It: $34; ulta.com