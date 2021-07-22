I Tried a Smudge-Proof Mascara With More Than 3,000 Rave Reviews
Hot, humid weather is enemy number one to makeup. No matter how well you apply foundation, eye shadow, and mascara in the morning, all it takes is a few minutes in the sun to melt away your look, blotching perfectly blended foundation and leaving traces of mascara underneath your eyes.
While the only way to completely avoid this predicament is to stay indoors with an air conditioner nearby, that's just not realistic when there are so many fun things to do in the summertime. The solution? Stock up on beauty products that can stand up to the heat, like Ilia's Limitless Lash mascara.
I've had a tube of this top-rated mascara since last winter, and I always appreciated the way it plumped and defined my lashes with its dual-sided spoolie. But it wasn't until summer weather rolled in that I realized how long-lasting and smudge-proof the mascara is. Now, it's the only one I apply before heading out the door and entering the swampy weather waiting for me outside.
Its 99 percent naturally derived formula includes gentle ingredients like shea butter and keratin to make lashes long and strong, plus organic beeswax for conditioning. Ophthalmologist-tested, the mascara is safe for people with sensitive eyes and those who wear contact lenses.
To get the most out of the mascara, start by applying the shorter, straight bristles of the wand to build up volume, then use the longer comb to define lashes. You can stop there for a natural look or apply a few more layers for a more dramatic effect.
Even though it's not waterproof, Ilia's popular mascara won't smudge or flake throughout the day. I've found that it stays put even when I get sweaty while going about my routine. This also makes it easy to remove. I simply use water and a gentle cleanser to clean it off.
I'm not the only one who swears by this mascara, especially for sticky summers. It's gathered more than 3,200 reviews for a 4.6-star overall rating. Shoppers of different ages, from 25 to 65, rave about both the brush and the formula.
"This is by far the best mascara I have ever used," one reviewer wrote. "It lifts and elongates my straight lashes, and it does not run or smudge."
Another said, "I have been struggling to find mascara that doesn't flake or give me raccoon eyes. This stuff is amazing."While $28 is a bit pricey for a mascara, this option from Ilia is well worth the price. Grab a tube today to volumize and lengthen your lashes without worrying about mid-day smudges.