Huda Beauty’s New Brow Pencil Made My Uneven Brows Look Better and Fuller Than Ever

Filling in your eyebrows to match the vision in your head is no simple feat. Anyone who likes to add some volume or shape to their brows on a regular basis knows the struggle. One twitch of the hand and your brow pencil goes horribly rogue, bordering on unibrow territory, instead of the perfect arch and full, feathered look you're going for. And even if you do achieve your desired brows, unforeseen circumstances—like choosing a less-than-reliable brow product or tool—can drag them down, wear them off, or smudge them from a curved road shape into a U-turn.
All in all, it can be more hassle than payoff, unless you find a brow pencil that works hard for you and doesn't let anything keep you from living your best brow life. Personally, my brow hairs are naturally way lighter on the inside edge near the center of my face than the rest of the brow hairs, which means that my brows can appear to lack definition and fullness in some key spots that help give them shape. As a result, I look for brow pencils that can help fill in those lighter areas to match the rest of my brow hair color, as well as give definition around my arch where there's a little bit of scarcity. What I don't want? Brows that look like they've been filled in completely with a permanent marker. We've all been there at least once, and it's not a fond memory of mine.
And while until recently I've been a loyal fan of the Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil and would recommend it to almost anyone, I've just found a new brow-boosting product that gives me the most defined, but natural-looking brows ever. Hands down, it's the closest I've ever gotten to the coveted full, sculpted brows that I always lust over on social media and with my friends over a coffee and chocolate croissant. The brow pencil that's given me extreme brow confidence? Huda Beauty's newly launched #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil.
The difference here lies entirely in one feature of this brow pencil: the micro-fine tip that draws perhaps the most natural "brow hairs" I've ever seen. Because of its very small diameter and size, the pencil tip is able to deliver precise, hair-like strokes of long-lasting product. This means that I can be really determined with very little product used altogether, resulting in a finished everyday look that says, "yes, I woke up with these fluffy, full, envy-worthy brows."
The precision also cuts down how much time it takes to perfect my brows whenever I'm choosing to grace my complexion with makeup, which is a plus for many women with little time to primp. In my opinion, this product would be a great fit for many shoppers who desire more volume, shape, definition, or more prominent brows in general, as you can use as much or as little as you like to customize your brows to your liking. For a polished look, I swear by pairing this product with NYX's The Brow Glue for a clear setting gel that stays all day.
Shop the buzzy new brow launch below to get your best brows yet.
This new brow pencil is available in eight shade options to match your brows. Start at the end of your brow near the center of your face and work your way out to achieve a natural look. Apply in strokes that mimic the direction and length of your surrounding brow hairs to keep things seamless.
I’ve never seen a product that can stay all day and sculpt brow hairs into place like this budget-friendly setting gel. I use it to brush hairs up and away from the center of my face for a lifted, more awake look. It’s a lifesaver on days when I don’t want to do much as far as makeup is concerned.
And if you’re looking for fuller brows in the most natural sense, you can’t beat this brow-boosting serum that will help coax along brow hair growth to fill in and thicken your standalone brows. I swear by both the lash and brow formulas.
