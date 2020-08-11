5 Honey-Infused Beauty Products That Are Absolutely Golden

Honey has been lauded for its medicinal purposes for generations, but did you know that it also has major skin-care perks? It’s a natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredient, which means it can be called on to aid in a variety of derma maladies. And for all those fine-line-erasing enthusiasts out there, you’ll be happy to know that honey has also been shown to help build collagen and elasticity, an essential element in any antiaging playbook—even when it comes to hair. If you’re thinking about taking a more natural approach to beauty, picking up a product or two that call on this golden nectar is a good place to start.