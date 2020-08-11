5 Honey-Infused Beauty Products That Are Absolutely Golden
Honey has been lauded for its medicinal purposes for generations, but did you know that it also has major skin-care perks? It’s a natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredient, which means it can be called on to aid in a variety of derma maladies. And for all those fine-line-erasing enthusiasts out there, you’ll be happy to know that honey has also been shown to help build collagen and elasticity, an essential element in any antiaging playbook—even when it comes to hair. If you’re thinking about taking a more natural approach to beauty, picking up a product or two that call on this golden nectar is a good place to start.
L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Eye Gel
Antioxidant-infused oils and manuka honey begin soothing and moisturizing mature skin on contact with help from an instantly depuffing roller-ball wand for an added boost.
Kiwi Botanicals Nourishing Honey Melt Facial Cleanser
Mix just a quarter-size drop with a splash of water, and the gel-like formula transforms into a milky solution designed for gently massaging onto your skin. The honey-based cleanser revitalizes stressed complexions and restores nutrients that are naturally depleted over time.
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
The retinoid blend is the headliner, but Hawaiian white honey plays backup to combat signs of aging while balancing and calming congested skin.
Farmacy Bee Clean Hydrating Body Wash
This foaming wash calls on buckwheat honey, which is a U.S.-sourced variety known for its humectant properties, meaning it draws in moisture and puts it on lock. The skin-smoothing apple extract is to thank for the silky—not at all sticky—finish.
Bumble and bumble Glow Thermal Protection Mist
A honey complex arms dry, color-treated hair against heat damage from tools up to 450 degrees. The ingredient also works to increase elasticity and reduce breakage.
