The Best Beauty Tips for Hazel-Eyed Girls
Hazel eyes might just be the most dimensional (and versatile) eye color. Green, gold, brown, and blue all come to play in this stunning shade. Therefore, finding the ideal eye makeup for hazel eyes is really all about figuring out which hazel eye color you want to play up. When selecting makeup for hazel eyes, it's best to stick to warmer tones. They'll brighten up your beautiful hazel eyes and make them pop. Metallic and shimmery shades also work like a dream with hazel eyes and truly make them sparkle. Take a look through these beauty tips for pretty hazel eyes and prepare to be amazed at how your eyes can transform with just a simple stroke of color.
Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Mascara - Bloodroses
This might be a departure from what you're used to, but trust us on this one. You'll love how this burgundy mascara warms up eyes and makes hints of green pop.
Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes in Spice
Rich, warm shades are ideal for hazel eyes. We love copper tones like this Cream Color for Eyes by Tom Ford.
Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner
If you're taking a more neutral tone (but remember, keep it warm) on eyelids, you can go a little bolder with your liner. This bronze version from Tarte isn't as bold as others, but will subtly bring every shade in hazel eyes to life.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette
Try a warm, metallic eye shadow collection like this one. You'll want to steer clear of eye shadow palettes that skew too neutral, like basic browns and grays. Instead, opt for metallic to bring out the golden specks in hazel eyes.
L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Last Waterproof Pencil Eyeliner in Nude and Bronze
Pair these two eyeliners with a metallic shadow to make hazel eyes pop. Apply the light shade, Nude, along the waterline to brighten eyes and layer the darker shade, Bronze, just at the lash line to create a smudged effect.
