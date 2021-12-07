If You Want Longer, Fuller Lashes, Put This Lash-Growth Serum On Your Christmas List
Let's get real. As much as we can fall in love with a mascara, we can't ever say quite the same for the way it charmingly flakes onto our cheeks or how we have to scrub it off after wearing it. That's the price we pay to temporarily have longer, more noticeable lashes. The one possible loophole here? If we could skip it altogether whenever we feel like it.
That's what spurred me to search for the best lash serum on the market, at the tender hour of 11:30 p.m. on a Sunday night, in the harsh glow of my laptop. I was a month out of a big event and wanted longer, thicker lashes. Stat. After a deep dive, I settled on GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum. It boasted over 22,000 reviews, of which 16,000 were five-star; and the before-after user images were undeniable. I had that tube Amazon-Primed to my house in two days.
After a month-plus of continual use, my lashes had grown and grown something fierce. They were full and long when left totally bare, super defined when I finally tinted them at-home, and could pick up a stiff wind when coated in my favorite L'Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara. More than one person complimented them, asking if they were natural, and I promptly would share my newfound secret.
It wasn't my first rodeo with lash-growth serums. I've used the cult-favorite Rodan + Fields one in the past, and it also worked wonders on my lashes. But at double the price of this $65 Amazon dupe, I was interested in exploring a more wallet-savvy option. Despite the fact that a tube will typically last you months, I'm still more comfortable staying below $100.
There is but one caveat: You actually have to use it religiously for about four weeks to see results. In six weeks, I noticed a huge change (by the aforementioned stiff wind picking up my lashes). I've had friends that order it, use it sporadically, and claim it doesn't work. I'd bet that more often than not, it's not the serum. It's that it wasn't used consistently.
If you're looking for a way to boost your natural lashes (or a fun gift to give during the holiday season), shop this lash-boosting serum below.
