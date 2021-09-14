Glow Recipe's New Guava Face Serum Gave My Skin Instant Gratification in the Glow Department
There was a time when vitamin C serums were hardly ever talked about. That was a dark time, and I'm not just talking about the hyperpigmentation. Vitamin C is easily one of the most important skin-care ingredients that you can use on a daily basis, even beyond retinol. It not only brightens dark spots and evens out skin tone, but it actually protects your complexion against sun damage and environmental stressors that cause hyperpigmentation, dullness, and wrinkles. Even better, vitamin C is pretty stellar at proving its worth after only a week or two of regular usage. Who doesn't love that?
As an avid vitamin C serum user that occasionally suffers from hard-to-get-rid-of dark spots, I was thrilled to discover that one of my favorite skin-care brands, Glow Recipe, was coming out with a vitamin C serum. (I've already expressed my utter devotion to the Glow Recipe Dew Drops, so no need to backtrack.) Featuring five forms of vitamin C, guava extract and seed oil, and ferulic acid, this formula claims to brighten dark spots and boost overall radiance, while protecting skin with antioxidants.
When I put the Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum to the test, the instant gratification alone had me beyond impressed. There was a noticeable glow that stayed put well after the serum had soaked in. For someone who already uses vitamin C serum every day, that's no easy feat. As for dark spots, it'll take more time than just a week of testing to tell. I don't suffer from too much harsh hyperpigmentation, since I already use vitamin C, but I can attest that the radiance-boosting is real. Moreover, it's made with stability in mind (a big concern for vitamin C products), so that the quality of the formula doesn't degrade before you have time to use up the bottle.
My favorite way to use this serum is to follow up with my daily moisturizer (of course!) and then to mix two pumps of my beloved Dew Drops with tinted sunscreen (I'm loving the CeraVe SPF 30 Sheer Face Tint right now), applying the combo all over the face. The result is like your glowiest natural skin ever. Imperfections and unevenness are covered, but you're left with breathable, light-catching radiance. If needed, you can address any characteristically oily areas like the T-zone with a light sweep of setting powder. I haven't found anything with a more blurring, filter-like effect than the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder. Boom! You're ready to take on the day in just about one minute.
For those who deal with dark spots or dullness, it's a worthy buy. So, if you're looking for a new vitamin C serum to add to your skin-care routine, consider this new launch. Shop below.
The guava-inspired scent is super subtle, and despite expecting a slightly sticky formula like the Dew Drops, I found that this particular serum is thinner and leaves no residue. The pretty packaging will upgrade your vanity to boot.
