Glow Recipe's New Guava Face Serum Gave My Skin Instant Gratification in the Glow Department

When I put the Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum to the test, the instant gratification alone had me beyond impressed. There was a noticeable glow that stayed put well after the serum had soaked in. For someone who already uses vitamin C serum every day, that's no easy feat. As for dark spots, it'll take more time than just a week of testing to tell. I don't suffer from too much harsh hyperpigmentation, since I already use vitamin C, but I can attest that the radiance-boosting is real. Moreover, it's made with stability in mind (a big concern for vitamin C products), so that the quality of the formula doesn't degrade before you have time to use up the bottle.