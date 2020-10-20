Glossier's New Wild Fig Balm Celebrates Fall's Favorite Fruit
If your makeup bag needs a fall-ready flavor in a forever-favorite formula, Glossier has a limited-edition launch you need to know about. This month, Glossier came out with a new flavor in the ever-popular Balm Dotcom. It's Wild Fig, and it joins the balm's fan-favorite lineup that also includes original, rose, birthday, cherry, mint, coconut, mango, and berry flavors.
Balm Dotcom made a splash when it hit the scene a few years ago—that's thanks to its moisturizing finish, which isn't too shiny or sticky. It's a perfect lip treatment for cold weather, as it's packed with hydrating castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin. The combination of ingredients is deeply soothing, moisturizing, and conditioning. Parched pouts, be gone!
Glossier calls Balm Dotcom "a hydrating lip balm packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chafed skin—in original or other fun flavors." It's great for lips, but it's no one-hit wonder. Balm Dotcom is also a multi-purpose universal skin salve, so it works to moisturize cuticles and dry patches too. The balm comes in an easy-to-transport tube, and once you've tried it, you won't be found without it. Also, if you need a second opinion: It has 3000+ plus on-site reviews with a 4.4-star average. (People love this balm.)
The new Wild Fig flavor has a sweet and fruity scent that lands somewhere between a Fig Newton and a fresh fruit just plucked from the tree. It also has a bright, sheer coral tint to add color and brighten your smile. Glossier touts its "dense, waxy texture, which stays in place to seal in moisture" that works to "leave lips looking smooth and hydrated, not shiny." Fall is here, and our makeup bags are ready.
You can order a tube of Wild Fig Balm Dotcom at glossier.com. (We're also fans of the brand's Priming Moisturizer Rich—try it if your skincare routine needs something deeply moisturizing to stand up to incoming winter weather.)
