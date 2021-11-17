The Luxurious Lip Balm I'm Giving to All My Friends This Holiday Season

It's luxurious, good for your lips, and offers multiple scents and tints that can match up with every person on your list. The optional subtle tint and varying flavors are ideal, since many people don't love the same lip shades on their skin tone or prefer barely scented to something whimsical like the Peach or Lime Mint. Personally, I find that the Caramel option is absolutely divine, especially for the holiday season, and lends a touch of warm color to your lips, but the Coconut and Watermelon are also favorites of mine to purchase because of the heavenly smell and the pinky tint that the Watermelon offers. All of the balms are bright and cheery.