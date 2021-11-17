The Luxurious Lip Balm I'm Giving to All My Friends This Holiday Season
During the holidays, it can be hard to decide what to get for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. While I always try to personalize family gifts to fit every person, friends can be more difficult. Nothing large or pricey is expected, but I want to make everyone feel special. That's why I started getting my friends small self-care gifts that they might not have ever thought to get for themselves.
Sure, each friend is unique and likes different things, but I've found that these baby splurges (as I like to call them) never fail to surprise and delight. The goal is to find something luxurious, but not necessarily expensive. Think of it like going into a designer purse store and buying a keychain—but my place of choice is Sephora or Nordstrom.
Over the years, I've settled on different self-care gifts to dole out to friends, such as a pair of fuzzy Barefoot Dreams socks or a miniature holiday-edition Votivo candle. And before I know it, they're calling me up to tell me that they've gone back and bought a second pair or another candle. These gifts are welcome surprises that are easy to buy in bulk and not too hard on the wallet. Basically, it's the smartest thing to do if you have a lot of people on your shopping list. This year, I have my eyes set on one thing: Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm.
It's luxurious, good for your lips, and offers multiple scents and tints that can match up with every person on your list. The optional subtle tint and varying flavors are ideal, since many people don't love the same lip shades on their skin tone or prefer barely scented to something whimsical like the Peach or Lime Mint. Personally, I find that the Caramel option is absolutely divine, especially for the holiday season, and lends a touch of warm color to your lips, but the Coconut and Watermelon are also favorites of mine to purchase because of the heavenly smell and the pinky tint that the Watermelon offers. All of the balms are bright and cheery.
For anyone looking for a basic lip balm, $18 seems like a splurge, which is why I guarantee that it'll be a hit. No one is necessarily buying it for themselves, so I'm doing it for them. Odds are, if I really love it, my friends will, too. Not to mention, the packaging and tube make for a pretty display. Wrap it up with a big red bow and a heartwarming card, and you're set.
So, if you're looking for something to give to someone (or multiple someones), this luxurious lip balm makes a fabulous option. If not, maybe go with the socks or candles. A self-care gift is always appreciated. Shop below.
Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm
This cushiony, hydrating lip balm delivers major moisture and a velvety shine along with seven addictive flavors. It combines a blend of sugar and emollient oils for a supple, plump-looking pout.
BUY IT: $18; sephora.com, ulta.com
Fresh Color & Care Hydrating Lip Value Set
Or give the gift of three mini-sized lip balms in festive ornament packaging. Two of the balms are subtly tinted, and one lip balm is classic.
BUY IT: $25; sephora.com
Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Value Set
Finally, for the most special people on your list, splurge a little more for this value set that comes with six fan-favorite lip minis. It's a mixture of tinted and non-tinted.
BUY IT: $45; sephora.com