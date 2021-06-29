The 6 Best Foundation Sticks of 2021 That'll Have You Retiring Your Liquid Foundation

The beauty of using cream foundation sticks over other methods is that you get full control over the product when applying—and one stick can last you a long time. The same stick can be used to create a breathable, lightweight finish using your fingers to blend, as well as a poreless, mattified, full-coverage finish that won't wear off even after a day of tailgating. Buy a shade lighter or darker for contouring, or use sparingly as a trade for concealer. Not to mention, foundation sticks are cleverly portable, which means you can throw it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups without risking any spills just as easily as you can toss it into your carry-on without having to deal with TSA-approved packing.