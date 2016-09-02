20 Fall Lipstick Colors To Add to Your Makeup Bag ASAP

By Southern Living Editors
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
ttatty/Getty Images
Fall is quite the easy season to love, from the pumpkin desserts to the football games. At last the weather starts to cool down and we can finally pull out our favorite cozy sweaters and cute booties. What's next? A beauty routine update. Hydrating gels give way to thick creams, and our lips go from corals and baby pinks to rich reds and moody mauves. From statement-making reds and deep burgundy wines to dreamy nudes and cozy rose pinks, fall lip colors make autumn feel so much more exciting—and these are the best of the best. From budget-friendly buys (hello, drugstore deals) to major regret-not splurges, you can rock the best fall lip at any price. It's time to try a fabulous new lip color (or two, or three?).These are the best fall lipstick colors to fill your makeup bag this season and beyond.
2 of 21

Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint in Naughty Mauve

Revlon

This lip color is just the fall aesthetic we're looking for—rich, flattering, and a little bit cheeky. It gives a perfect wash of color to make your lips look effortlessly colored in that French girl type of way.

BUY IT: $9.99; ulta.com

3 of 21

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick 2 in Viva La Vergara

Charlotte Tilbury

Every shade in this collection is inspired by (and named after) an industry icon. Can you guess who this dreamy, soft wine shade is made for? Other favorites include Glowing Jen and Amazing Amal.

BUY IT: $37; sephora.com

4 of 21

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Fuller Fig

Clinique

The day we discovered this ultra-hydrating lip balm that packs the perfect punch of juicy color, it was over. To match our fall mood, we're switching from the Chunky Cherry to Fuller Fig, a moody pinkish nude that flatters all skin tones.

BUY IT: $18.50; sephora.com

5 of 21

Colourpop Ultra Blotted Lip in Cypress Chill

Colourpop

Enter the only shade you need to know this fall: bricky rose. This lip color captures the fall-ready hue and offers a soft, diffused just-blotted finish. Plus, the comfy cushion of color stays all day without feeling drying. If desired, layer over with lip balm when needing a hydrating boost.

BUY IT: $7; colourpop.com

6 of 21

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick in Reverse Red

Saks Fifth Avenue

This tube's slim, square applicator ensures a neat result with no mess-ups. All the color options have strong pigment that lasts, but we're loving this shade for a fall red that’s not too bright but has big impact.

BUY IT: $39; saksfifthavenue.com

7 of 21

NYX Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick in Embellishment

NYX Professional Makeup

We couldn't leave this cult-favorite mauve off the list. It might not be the new kid on the block, but there's a reason the ultra-matte color is a favorite of lipstick lovers every autumn.

BUY IT: $6.21; amazon.com

8 of 21

Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick in Hustle In Heels

Maybelline

This release from Maybelline takes their SuperStay line to dreamy new heights. It delivers long-wear, velvety matte color that goes on with an easy-to-use crayon-like tip. (Keep it ultra-precise with the built-in sharpener.) This shade is the perfect zippy red to get you through football tailgates, corn mazes, and all the fall activities.

BUY IT: $7.99; target.com

9 of 21

Glossier Generation G in Crush

Glossier

Just-blotted color is trending hard as we go into fall. Think effortlessly mussed and pouty. This cult-fave product comes in an array of kissable colors, but we're crushing on this muted hot raspberry.

BUY IT: $18; glossier.com

10 of 21

NARS Satin Lipstick Pencil in Rikugien

NARS Cosmetics

We couldn't pass up the opportunity to shout out the original matte lipstick pencil, but we're taking it over to the satin side. You get the same statement-making color as the matte formula, but with a less drying finish. We're swiping this rose color on our pout all season long.

BUY IT: $27; sephora.com

11 of 21

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick in 999 Bloom

Dior

It's the same iconic shade and matte finish as the classic Dior red lipstick, but it comes in the form of a liquid lipstick (complete with easy doe-foot applicator) that goes on ultra-weightless and lasts up to 12 hours.

BUY IT: $38; sephora.com

12 of 21

e.l.f. Cosmetics Modern Metals Liquid Matte Lipstick

e.l.f.

One of our favorite affordable beauty brands, e.l.f. is getting us in the autumnal spirit with this bright berry color. The liquid matte lipstick will take you from day to night, and the formula has Vitamin E to keep you moisturized.

BUY IT: $6; elfcosmetics.com

13 of 21

Yves Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain in Carmin Session

Sephora

This high-shine formula in a pinkish plum is perfectly suited for the first crisp days of the season. The best part? It’s non-drying and won’t transfer.

BUY IT: $37; sephora.com

14 of 21

Tom Ford Satin Matte Lip Color in Impassioned

Finding the right red for the season is a journey. Try this deep burgundy on for size this fall and we bet you’ll never look back.

BUY IT: $55; sephora.com

15 of 21

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in Bad Blood Ruby

You can never go wrong with this season-less ruby red. The diamond-shaped bullet is designed for precise application.

BUY IT: $32; sephora.com

16 of 21

Shiseido VisionAiry Gel Lipstick in Night Rose

Shiseido

With Shiseido’s Triple Gel Technology, this water-infused lipstick will never leave you feeling dry. All the shades in the collection are inspired by modern Tokyo, and we love the vintage rose shade Night Rose for everyday wear.

BUY IT: $26; shiseido.com

17 of 21

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Unveil

Sephora

This fan-favorite lip launch from Rihanna’s makeup line only features eight colors, but they’re all high-impact. We're loving the moodiest: Unveil, a gorgeous chocolate brown.

BUY IT: $24; sephora.com

18 of 21

Almay Lip Vibes in Worry Less

Ulta

This Almay collection features 24 colors that range from laidback nudes to vibrant oranges (and even a baby blue shade!). Plus, the lipsticks come in both matte and cream finishes. The shades’ names are inspiring and motivating, like fall-ready Worry Less, a mauve rose color.

BUY IT: $5.97; amazon.com

19 of 21

Milani Amore Satin Matte Lip Crème in Revel

This purple-hued, buttery-finish matte formula has November written all over it. When the first fall days are behind us and we’re settling in for the season, Milani’s rich hue will hit all the right notes.

BUY IT: $7.99; target.com

20 of 21

Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Colour in Golden Brandy

A little bit of warm shimmer never hurt—in fact, it’s bound to rake in all the compliments. Count on this lipstick with a pearl center to smooth, contour, and define.

BUY IT: $19.50; clinique.com

21 of 21

Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color in Plum Brandy

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

In addition to the hydrating Luxe Lip Color, Bobbi Brown’s complete Luxe Lip Collection features a matte lipstick, a shiny liquid lipstick, and a matte liquid lipstick, so there’s something for every mood. Whether you like shiny, matte, solid, or liquid, the entire line features Bobbi Brown’s most vibrant colors yet. Plum Brandy is a deep purple that has October and November written all over it.

BUY IT: $37; bobbibrowncosmetics.com

