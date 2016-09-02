20 Fall Lipstick Colors To Add to Your Makeup Bag ASAP
These Lip Shades Will Have You Ready for Autumn
Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint in Naughty Mauve
This lip color is just the fall aesthetic we're looking for—rich, flattering, and a little bit cheeky. It gives a perfect wash of color to make your lips look effortlessly colored in that French girl type of way.
BUY IT: $9.99; ulta.com
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick 2 in Viva La Vergara
Every shade in this collection is inspired by (and named after) an industry icon. Can you guess who this dreamy, soft wine shade is made for? Other favorites include Glowing Jen and Amazing Amal.
BUY IT: $37; sephora.com
Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Fuller Fig
The day we discovered this ultra-hydrating lip balm that packs the perfect punch of juicy color, it was over. To match our fall mood, we're switching from the Chunky Cherry to Fuller Fig, a moody pinkish nude that flatters all skin tones.
BUY IT: $18.50; sephora.com
Colourpop Ultra Blotted Lip in Cypress Chill
Enter the only shade you need to know this fall: bricky rose. This lip color captures the fall-ready hue and offers a soft, diffused just-blotted finish. Plus, the comfy cushion of color stays all day without feeling drying. If desired, layer over with lip balm when needing a hydrating boost.
BUY IT: $7; colourpop.com
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick in Reverse Red
This tube's slim, square applicator ensures a neat result with no mess-ups. All the color options have strong pigment that lasts, but we're loving this shade for a fall red that’s not too bright but has big impact.
BUY IT: $39; saksfifthavenue.com
NYX Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick in Embellishment
We couldn't leave this cult-favorite mauve off the list. It might not be the new kid on the block, but there's a reason the ultra-matte color is a favorite of lipstick lovers every autumn.
BUY IT: $6.21; amazon.com
Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick in Hustle In Heels
This release from Maybelline takes their SuperStay line to dreamy new heights. It delivers long-wear, velvety matte color that goes on with an easy-to-use crayon-like tip. (Keep it ultra-precise with the built-in sharpener.) This shade is the perfect zippy red to get you through football tailgates, corn mazes, and all the fall activities.
BUY IT: $7.99; target.com
Glossier Generation G in Crush
Just-blotted color is trending hard as we go into fall. Think effortlessly mussed and pouty. This cult-fave product comes in an array of kissable colors, but we're crushing on this muted hot raspberry.
BUY IT: $18; glossier.com
NARS Satin Lipstick Pencil in Rikugien
We couldn't pass up the opportunity to shout out the original matte lipstick pencil, but we're taking it over to the satin side. You get the same statement-making color as the matte formula, but with a less drying finish. We're swiping this rose color on our pout all season long.
BUY IT: $27; sephora.com
Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick in 999 Bloom
It's the same iconic shade and matte finish as the classic Dior red lipstick, but it comes in the form of a liquid lipstick (complete with easy doe-foot applicator) that goes on ultra-weightless and lasts up to 12 hours.
BUY IT: $38; sephora.com
e.l.f. Cosmetics Modern Metals Liquid Matte Lipstick
One of our favorite affordable beauty brands, e.l.f. is getting us in the autumnal spirit with this bright berry color. The liquid matte lipstick will take you from day to night, and the formula has Vitamin E to keep you moisturized.
BUY IT: $6; elfcosmetics.com
Yves Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain in Carmin Session
This high-shine formula in a pinkish plum is perfectly suited for the first crisp days of the season. The best part? It’s non-drying and won’t transfer.
BUY IT: $37; sephora.com
Tom Ford Satin Matte Lip Color in Impassioned
Finding the right red for the season is a journey. Try this deep burgundy on for size this fall and we bet you’ll never look back.
BUY IT: $55; sephora.com
Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in Bad Blood Ruby
You can never go wrong with this season-less ruby red. The diamond-shaped bullet is designed for precise application.
BUY IT: $32; sephora.com
Shiseido VisionAiry Gel Lipstick in Night Rose
With Shiseido’s Triple Gel Technology, this water-infused lipstick will never leave you feeling dry. All the shades in the collection are inspired by modern Tokyo, and we love the vintage rose shade Night Rose for everyday wear.
BUY IT: $26; shiseido.com
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Unveil
This fan-favorite lip launch from Rihanna’s makeup line only features eight colors, but they’re all high-impact. We're loving the moodiest: Unveil, a gorgeous chocolate brown.
BUY IT: $24; sephora.com
Almay Lip Vibes in Worry Less
This Almay collection features 24 colors that range from laidback nudes to vibrant oranges (and even a baby blue shade!). Plus, the lipsticks come in both matte and cream finishes. The shades’ names are inspiring and motivating, like fall-ready Worry Less, a mauve rose color.
BUY IT: $5.97; amazon.com
Milani Amore Satin Matte Lip Crème in Revel
This purple-hued, buttery-finish matte formula has November written all over it. When the first fall days are behind us and we’re settling in for the season, Milani’s rich hue will hit all the right notes.
BUY IT: $7.99; target.com
Clinique Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Colour in Golden Brandy
A little bit of warm shimmer never hurt—in fact, it’s bound to rake in all the compliments. Count on this lipstick with a pearl center to smooth, contour, and define.
BUY IT: $19.50; clinique.com
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color in Plum Brandy
In addition to the hydrating Luxe Lip Color, Bobbi Brown’s complete Luxe Lip Collection features a matte lipstick, a shiny liquid lipstick, and a matte liquid lipstick, so there’s something for every mood. Whether you like shiny, matte, solid, or liquid, the entire line features Bobbi Brown’s most vibrant colors yet. Plum Brandy is a deep purple that has October and November written all over it.
BUY IT: $37; bobbibrowncosmetics.com