I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 10 Products I Won't Stop Using This Fall

Colorful eyeshadow, long lashes, and moisturized skin are the name of the game.
By Lauren Rearick
September 27, 2021
With a new season comes new beauty trends, and this fall, there are plenty of makeup, skin, and nail options to choose from. Beauty experts are already anticipating a resurgence of bobs, lobs, and bangs, but when it comes to the other steps in your daily beauty routine, it appears that tried-and-true staples (with a few unexpected twists) are sticking around.

I might not entirely welcome the departure of warm weather, but I do relish in the opportunity to revamp my beauty regimen. As someone that embraces color, fall presents me with the chance to update my usual nude palette with hints of shimmer and the unexpected use of bright color. Plus, with holiday festivities just around the corner, I always make sure to have a few makeup goodies that can work for whatever the day throws my way. 

When it comes to skincare, fall often spells disaster for my once sunkissed skin. I find myself constantly contending with the changes in weather, and because my skin goes from dry to oily, I prefer products like a soothing, lightweight moisturizer and a mask created to combat redness and dry skin woes. 

Below, I've shared some of my favorite  makeup and skincare staples for fall. Get ready to welcome the autumn season with open arms, full lashes, and artfully applied eyeshadow. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Palette

Autumn is generally a time of more muted, neutral makeup. That said, there are plenty of options that put a sparkly, glamorous spin on traditional nudes, including this palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer

My skin is at its driest over the coming months, and when I need relief, I turn to this moisturizer from Glow Recipe. The sweetly scented skin product comes with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and watermelon extract. 

Bath & Body Works Fall Fun PocketBac

Hand sanitizer remains a seasonal staple in my purse. With this collection from Bath & Body Works, I can take the smell of fall with me wherever I go (and protect myself from germs in the process).

Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette

Eighteen warm, rich, autumn-approved shades are the stars in this Too Faced palette. Choose from richy shimmery tones that provide a pop of color, or layer multiple nudes for a soft glam moment. I love that all of the colors work really together, meaning you can mix and match your way to a perfect eye makeup moment. As an added bonus, these shadows go on super smooth.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

The holidays are truly just around the corner, and as that hectic time draws closer, I rely on this concealer for hiding under-eyes. Twist and turn the container to deposit makeup that can be applied anywhere on the face. "This is the best concealer ever...I have tried them all and I wouldn't go out without applying this," one 67-year-old Amazon reviewer wrote.

Topicals Like Butter Mask

Approved for use on the skin and lips, Sephora shoppers swear by this mask for dry, irritated skin. "This is the best mask for dry skin. I have never used a product that simultaneously hydrated my skin and gave it a glow," a Sephora customer shared. I have definitely noticed a glow to my skin after using it, but I also love that it definitely reduces redness. Continued use is definitely required of seeing the bestt results; I like to apply it as needed for 20 minutes before washing off.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel

This gel is one of my holy grail products. I use it daily to shape my eyebrows and the formula stays put, meaning that my brows always look well groomed, even when I'm rushing to complete my morning makeup routine.


Merit Flush Balm

This balm gives me an instant, easy-to-apply flush, and the creamy tint melts into my skin when applied. For more precise application, I use my fingers to further blend out the color.

Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

A single swipe of this mascara leaves my lashes looking long, lush, and voluminous. The accompanying applicator brush seamlessly coats each lash, and doesn't leave any messy clumps behind. I'm not the only one who loves it, either. "It makes you feel like you're not even wearing mascara but still gives you beautiful lashes," one Amazon shopper wrote.

Hanhoo Blemish Patch

