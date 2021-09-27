I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 10 Products I Won't Stop Using This Fall
With a new season comes new beauty trends, and this fall, there are plenty of makeup, skin, and nail options to choose from. Beauty experts are already anticipating a resurgence of bobs, lobs, and bangs, but when it comes to the other steps in your daily beauty routine, it appears that tried-and-true staples (with a few unexpected twists) are sticking around.
I might not entirely welcome the departure of warm weather, but I do relish in the opportunity to revamp my beauty regimen. As someone that embraces color, fall presents me with the chance to update my usual nude palette with hints of shimmer and the unexpected use of bright color. Plus, with holiday festivities just around the corner, I always make sure to have a few makeup goodies that can work for whatever the day throws my way.
When it comes to skincare, fall often spells disaster for my once sunkissed skin. I find myself constantly contending with the changes in weather, and because my skin goes from dry to oily, I prefer products like a soothing, lightweight moisturizer and a mask created to combat redness and dry skin woes.
Below, I've shared some of my favorite makeup and skincare staples for fall. Get ready to welcome the autumn season with open arms, full lashes, and artfully applied eyeshadow.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Palette
Autumn is generally a time of more muted, neutral makeup. That said, there are plenty of options that put a sparkly, glamorous spin on traditional nudes, including this palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills.
BUY IT: $45; ulta.com
Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer
My skin is at its driest over the coming months, and when I need relief, I turn to this moisturizer from Glow Recipe. The sweetly scented skin product comes with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and watermelon extract.
BUY IT: $39; sephora.com
Bath & Body Works Fall Fun PocketBac
Hand sanitizer remains a seasonal staple in my purse. With this collection from Bath & Body Works, I can take the smell of fall with me wherever I go (and protect myself from germs in the process).
BUY IT: $8; bathandbodyworks.com
Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette
Eighteen warm, rich, autumn-approved shades are the stars in this Too Faced palette. Choose from richy shimmery tones that provide a pop of color, or layer multiple nudes for a soft glam moment. I love that all of the colors work really together, meaning you can mix and match your way to a perfect eye makeup moment. As an added bonus, these shadows go on super smooth.
BUY IT: $49; ulta.com
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser
The holidays are truly just around the corner, and as that hectic time draws closer, I rely on this concealer for hiding under-eyes. Twist and turn the container to deposit makeup that can be applied anywhere on the face. "This is the best concealer ever...I have tried them all and I wouldn't go out without applying this," one 67-year-old Amazon reviewer wrote.
BUY IT: $4.33–$7.98 (orig. $9.99); amazon
Topicals Like Butter Mask
Approved for use on the skin and lips, Sephora shoppers swear by this mask for dry, irritated skin. "This is the best mask for dry skin. I have never used a product that simultaneously hydrated my skin and gave it a glow," a Sephora customer shared. I have definitely noticed a glow to my skin after using it, but I also love that it definitely reduces redness. Continued use is definitely required of seeing the bestt results; I like to apply it as needed for 20 minutes before washing off.
BUY IT: $32; sephora.com
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel
This gel is one of my holy grail products. I use it daily to shape my eyebrows and the formula stays put, meaning that my brows always look well groomed, even when I'm rushing to complete my morning makeup routine.
BUY IT: $22; amazon.com
Merit Flush Balm
This balm gives me an instant, easy-to-apply flush, and the creamy tint melts into my skin when applied. For more precise application, I use my fingers to further blend out the color.
BUY IT: $28; meritbeauty.com
Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara
A single swipe of this mascara leaves my lashes looking long, lush, and voluminous. The accompanying applicator brush seamlessly coats each lash, and doesn't leave any messy clumps behind. I'm not the only one who loves it, either. "It makes you feel like you're not even wearing mascara but still gives you beautiful lashes," one Amazon shopper wrote.
BUY IT: $7.56 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com
Hanhoo Blemish Patch
BUY IT: $7.75; amazon.com