Beauty Secrets Passed Down From Mom

On her honeymoon in Sea Island, Georgia, 1956

"My mother was born in Manila, Philippines, and traveled between home and the U.S. as a young girl. She got her striking features from her father, who was Welsh and Scottish. Mother believes "Less is more" and invests in meaningful pieces she can keep forever. While she's never one to shy away from color, she understands that her medium-coppery auburn hair and bright, clear green eyes are best played up with neutral shades; classic cuts; and clean, simple lines." —ALISON MIKSCH