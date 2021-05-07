No One Can Believe That My Mom Is in Her 70s, And She's Followed This One-Step Skincare Routine for 35 Years
Much to my mother's dismay, I've always gotten a kick out of telling people how old she is. This constant overstep of mine usually results in a compliment coming her way. Even though my mother is in her early 70s, she has soft, dewy skin and hardly any wrinkles. Her secrets are surprisingly simple: she drinks lots of water, never forgets her sunscreen, and has relied on one moisturizing cleanser for more than 35 years.
While the exact name and packaging have changed slightly, Estée Lauder's Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Creme Cleanser has been a fixture on the glass shelves in my mother's bathroom for as long as I can remember. Each night, she gently covers her face and neck in the non-foaming formula then uses the softest wash cloth or tissue to remove without water. She says that this one-step method ensures that her skin doesn't feel dry, even in the winter months. With results like these, she's never needed to experiment with a new product.
When we travel, my mom packs her cream cleanser in a small jar with a tight fitting lid, taking just enough for the nights she'll be away from home. I started to feel ridiculous when I came to family vacations with multiple toiletry cases filled with enough products for my complicated skincare routine. I now not only admire her glowing complexion, but the simplicity of her evening ritual.
I found that the rich formula of her beloved cream was too much for my oily skin on a daily basis, but the foaming version of the same product gave my face just the right amount of moisture. Nightly I use Estée Lauder's Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser with a splash of cold water and a gentle washcloth. Both of these wonder products can serve double duty as a moisture mask. For a hydrating boost, apply the cleanser to your face for a three-minute spell, twice a week.
It may have taken me 29 years to admit, but Mama's always right about skincare. Shop both the mother and the daughter version of our family's favorite cleanser below.
Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Creme Cleanser/Moisture Face Mask
Tested by both dermatologists and ophthalmologists, this gentle cream moisturizes as it cleans. Use a soft tissue to wipe away makeup and impurities without the risk of dry skin.
SHOP IT: $27; Dillards.com
Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask
This foaming version of my mom's beloved cleanser is ideal for the summer months or year-round use for anyone with combination skin. Clean the day away with a splash of cool water and this refreshing lather that cushions skin.
SHOP IT: $27; Ulta.com