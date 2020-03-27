Estee Lauder's New Antiaging Foundation Will Convince You To Give Double Wear the Summer Off

Sorry, Double Wear, there's a new gal in town and she's easy, breezy, and everything our skin is craving right now. We’re suckers for hydrating eye creams, line-erasing serums, and nighttime face masks that promise to turn back the clock while we slumber. While we’re busy trying all the latest wrinkle-busting products, many of us tend to keep the makeup portion of our routines just as they’ve been for years. We call on the same foundation, the same concealer, and even the same brand, make, and model of mascara that we’ve been adding to our baskets every other month since college—but Estee Lauder might just be out to change that with the launch of their new Futurist Hydra Rescue Makeup. It’s the answer to the antiaging enthusiasts’ need for a foundation that works in tandem with their skin care routine, because it is the skin care routine.

Estee Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45 is a medium-to-full coverage foundation that aims to camouflage dark spots, redness, and other skin imperfections with a natural looking finish.

The first time I tried it, I was nearing the end of a no-makeup-wearing drought. It had been close to two weeks since I had put even a hint of color on my cheeks or a swipe of mascara on my lashes. Nearly any type of makeup would have been jarring to me, but what stared back at me in the mirror after I applied a layer of Futurist Hydra Rescue was radiant, natural-looking skin—and, trust me when I say, what I started with was anything but (read: dry, dull, and showing more lines and wrinkles than it had any right to).

More than its ability to provide the type of luminosity that one can only expect from the most youthful and well-slept among us, Futurist Hydra Rescue has major skin-loving benefits to boot. This is where the antiaging comes in. Ion charged water transports nutrients deep within the skin, providing the intense level of hydration our derma craves. Chia seed extract and Estee Lauder’s probiotic technology soothe and nourish beneath a breathable, skin-perfecting finish that will stick around for 12 hours—no reapplication needed.

If you’re looking for a product that will seamlessly fit into your skin care routine and work to eliminate a few products along the way, it wouldn’t be complete without UVA/UVB coverage, now would it? And this, not surprisingly, fits the bill with SPF 45 acting as the cherry on top of the dynamic skin care-makeup duo we’ve always dreamed of.

Estee Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45 currently retails for $45 and is available for purchase at EsteeLauder.com, Sephora.com, and Dillards.com.