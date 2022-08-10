Southern Women Have Always Sworn By This Classic Beauty Brand, And Now This Foundation Has Me Obsessed Too
Going back decades upon decades ago, the department store beauty counter was the hottest place to be on a Saturday morning. Clouds of perfume wafted in the air as women tried on various eye shadows, and there was always the promise of discovering a new signature shade. The products at those counters most likely could also be found inside your mother's or grandmother's bathroom cabinet, and some of those iconic brands are still around today.
How did they withstand the test of time and emergence of a trailblazing beauty world? It's simple. The products are that good. One such legendary brand and product that has been a staple of Southern women for nearly 30 years is Estée Lauder and its most classic foundation: the Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation. The long-wear, matte-finish face product has had many women in a clutch hold since it was discovered that nothing could stand up to heat and humidity all day long quite like it.
BUY IT: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, $48; nordstrom.com, sephora.com
As someone who doesn't frequently swipe on a full-coverage foundation, I, too, would reach for the Double Wear on any special occasion, because the finish truly is as flawless as they say and doesn't budge. However, the Estée Lauder product that has actually put me in a tailspin is the newer Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation. It has no right to be so lovely.
It's similar to the legendary Double Wear in that it is available in a very impressive range of shades in different undertones. It's also great for covering imperfections, especially redness and occasional dark spots, which I deal with. Where it differs is what made me obsessed. In my opinion, the Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation is more ideal for everyday wear and offers a more natural, glowier finish.
The ingredients are infused with skin-care technology for added benefit to your complexion as you wear it. It feels hydrating and nourishing, while still staying in place all day long. My skin has veered more dry over the years, and I've found that matte foundations feel like they're sucking moisture out of my face, which is why I save them only for certain occasions, such as an outdoor wedding or big event when the Southern heat and humidity aren't messing around. This foundation requires just a small amount to give a wash of coverage and boosted natural complexion, lasting a long time between having to refill.
BUY IT: Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45, $50; nordstrom.com, sephora.com
It's also equipped with SPF 45, further cementing its claim as a daytime foundation that works hard for your skin. The tube makes application easy—especially with a dampened Beautyblender for an extra lightweight, radiant finish—and though it might appear to be more of a skin tint than foundation, it actually boasts a whole lot more coverage than I was expecting. It starts as a glowy medium coverage, which you can build up to fuller coverage if desired. It captures that "your skin but better" sentiment, except with a little more helpful coverage.
While Estée Lauder's Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation will always be an icon, this newer addition to the brand feels like a worthy accompaniment to have in your makeup bag.