Engraved Lipstick from Estée Lauder Is the Perfect Gift for Moms and Grandmas Who Have Everything
Shopping for a gift for your closest family members and friends can be both a blessing and a curse. Knowing them as well as you do means you know what they like, what they don't like, and what they already have. The last two items mentioned on that list are where the curse comes in. You want to gift them something they don't already have, know they will use, and will help them know you picked their gift out just for them.
So, we've found the perfect gifts for Southern ladies who have everything, but still deserve an extra special box to unwrap this Christmas. For $10, you can add a name, monogram, or short message to be engraved onto the tube of Estée Lauder's Pure Perfect Lipstick. Engraving is offered in three different fonts and can fit up to 12 characters. The lipstick formula aims to sculpt and hydrate lips with a creamy finish that offers 8-hour wear. Whether she's into classic reds, pretty pinks, or simple nudes, there's sure to be a color that she will love.
Estée Lauder says that all engraved orders placed by December 15th at 3pm ET should arrive in time for Christmas, but we recommended ordering as soon as possible to make sure your gifts don't fall victim to shipping delays. You can also use code Holiday21 to save 20% off your purchase of $75 and 25% off your order of $150 or more. If you are looking for a nicer gift option, Estée Lauder also offers engraving on their popular Advanced Night Repair Serum and select bottles of perfume. You can shop all engravable options here.
