This Is the Classic Foundation Southern Women Swear By—And It's Ranked #1 in the Country
There was a time when Southern women would sooner swear off carbs than give up going to the department store. On any given Saturday, they'd march right through the cloud of perfume samplers until they reached the promised land: the beauty counter. Here, big things happened.
It's where mothers would take their daughters to get "big girl" makeup for the first time, and it's where many iconic beauty products made their debut—just like a certain cult-classic foundation that Southern women have sworn by for over 20 years.
Ever heard of Estée Lauder? Does Dolly Parton sleep on her back? Of course you have. The brand is best known for three icons: an anti-aging serum, a classic lipstick, and a long-wearing foundation. These all gained their popularity on the counters of department stores long ago, and the foundation is so beloved that it was reported just months ago as the #1 foundation in the U.S.*
Gather 'round, folks: Because Estée Lauder's Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation puts on quite the show.
This long-wear foundation quickly gained holy-grail status in the beauty world thanks to an inclusive shade range that fits all tones (55 and counting!), a full-coverage matte finish that says "not today" to things like heat and humidity, and staying power that makes sure it literally doesn't budge all day. No touch-ups or blotting sheets required.
On all accounts, this foundation lives up to the hype—we've tested it—which is why celebrity makeup artists and picky Southern women alike are willing to vouch for it.
Looking for proof? Find it in the thousands and thousands of *five-star* reviews: 5,667 on Macy's, 3,829 on Sephora, and 3,778 on Nordstrom to name a few. You can buy it here.
What really has us sold isn't the quantity of the users, but the type of woman it seems to be geared towards. This woman is too busy to worry about her foundation sliding off by noon, looking oily on her T-zone, or oxidizing into that weird orange color. She doesn't like her time or money to be wasted, and that's just our kind of gal.
For those with normal, combination, and oily skin, Estée Lauder's Double Wear collection has all of the pore-minimizing, oil-controlling power you need. If you battle dry skin but crave a natural matte finish, you'll want to use a hydrating primer, like Laura Mercier Hydrating Foundation Primer or e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer.
This department-store foundation will never go out of style.
*According to the NPD Group U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Unit Sales, 12 months ending June 2019.