The Primer You Need to Ensure Your Makeup Survives the Southern Heat
From barbecues and picnics to baseball games and concerts, I'll find any reason to stay outdoors on a warm summer day. But with so many outdoor activities comes the inevitable sweat of runny makeup.
I'm not much of a makeup gal. I like to stick to my five basics - concealer, mascara, brow gel, bronzer, and blush - but when I hear of a product that can prevent my face from looking like an oil slick in this heat, I have to give it a try.
e.l.f. first launched its Mint Melt Collection in January and it's gotten plenty of attention from the beauty world for the line's clean ingredients and cooling effects. Of all the products in the collection, the Mint Melt Cooling Face Primer intrigued me the most.
It not only feels great going on my skin before I apply my makeup but also it creates a sticky surface for my minimal routine to stay in place all day. With just a bit of setting powder on top, I'm ready to head out into the heat. I also love that it gives my skin a fresh, dewy look for the summertime.
Some reviews even compare the product to the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer saying that the consistency and end results are very similar. At $8 the e.l.f Mint Melt Cooling Face Primer fits well in my budget compared to the pricier $32 Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer.
After a few wear tests of walking my dog in the muggy evening heat and sitting outside at dinner with friends, I can confidently say that no makeup slippage happened, and I still felt fresh-faced.
Surviving summer in the South can already feel like a challenge on the hottest of days, so I'm happy to have a product that makes one element of that struggle more bearable.