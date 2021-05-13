This $8 Primer Will Keep Your Makeup From Melting During Humid Southern Summers
Warmer days are just around the corner, which is good news for us and bad news for our makeup. Humidity can cause your fresh face to melt moments after you step out of the door—but thankfully there’s a solution. Elf’s Matte Putty Primer grips onto the skin to create a flawless foundation for your concealer, blush, and eyeshadow, ensuring it lasts all day without smudging. And it’s just $8 at Walmart.
The 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free primer is made with kaolin clay and white charcoal to absorb excess oil on the face, giving a mattifying finish. The silky smooth formula smooths over imperfections and blurs the look of large pores. It also creates the ideal canvas for your foundation because it grips onto your makeup so it lasts all day. Even after hours in the heat, the primer will keep you shine free.
While the sheer primer can be used all over your face and neck, you can also use it sparingly if you wear less makeup in the summer. Apply it to your eyelids to keep your eyeshadow from transferring and your mascara from running or apply it under your eyes to keep your concealer in place. Pro tip: You can also use it without makeup to quickly conceal any shine from your face.
Customers love the primer’s lightweight, smooth texture, and how it effectively cover s up cystic acne, scars, large pores, and fine lines. They’re even comparing the $8 primer to pricier alternatives, saying it’s an effective dupe at an affordable price.
While this primer is best for oily skin types—or any skin type during humid Southern summers—Elf also has Luminous Putty Primer for lackluster skin. It uses vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid to prep your complexion while infusing it with some extra dewniness. If you suffer from dry skin (even when the temperatures begin to rise), try Elf’s Poreless Putty Primer, which uses squalene to hydrate the complexion while eliminating imperfections.
Don’t let humid days melt your makeup. Grab Elf’s Matte Putty Primer for $8 at Walmart to stay shine-free all summer.